SHOW LOW — As thunderstorms rolled across northern Arizona, White Mountain residents began receiving emergency alerts warning of imminent flash flooding Friday evening which urged residents to stay in a safe place and to avoid travel, though most were utterly unprepared for the barrage that continued during the span of the weekend.
From Taylor to Show Low’s Bourdon Ranch Road, those in the crosshairs of the raging floodwaters were left adrift with a feeling of shock and awe. Some locals have estimated the flood waters rose beyond 12 inches of water, based on the telltale waterline on the walls. Flooding laid down fences, bent horse stalls, flooded newly installed flooring and washed away yet to be determined dollar amounts of belongings. And that is just the items. Now begins the costly process of cleanup, remediation and repair, also still to be determined.
Thankfully, no lives were lost as a result of the sudden floods of water rushing down the mountain slopes of parched clay, though several hapless business owners were left with no choice except to close for remediation and a regroup. Perfect Paws on the Deuce of Clubs and The House restaurant on Hall St. in Show Low were two of the ones affected.
One pet groomer who was inside of Perfect Paws during the flash flood said, “It was unreal. The water just came gushing through the back of the store and filled up the store. We didn’t know what to do, so we just started trying to save all the animals and we did. We tried to save the merchandise too, but we came to realize that it was useless.”
Insurance woes
Phone calls to insurance companies have been causing home and business owners yet another shock and heartache, because as they learn the harsh truth that due to the properties not being located on a flood plain, flood insurance is not required and not volunteered. Long story short, these folks are out in the cold, as all losses and repairs are not covered by their insurance policies. Time will tell what, if anything, the state of emergency proclamations will do to assist flooded residents.
State of emergency
In an emergency session on July 23, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency as heavy rain began hitting northern Arizona and the area of Show Low was getting hit the hardest. The city of Show Low website states that city officials recorded 4.33 inches of rain with 2.49 inches in the first hour exceeding a 100-year flood event for peak hour. The 12-hour event surpassed the previous 250-year flood event. In support of the NCBS declaration, Mayor, John Leech Jr. proclaimed a state of emergency for the city.
As always, citizens are encouraged to seek shelter and avoid travel during heavy storms. Any changes to this proclamation will be announced to citizens promptly via showlowaz.gov.
Cleanup
The city of Show Low has partnered with Dirty Deeds to provide free flood debris disposal to city residents greatly affected by the recent thunderstorms and flooding. This no-cost waste disposal will allow citizens to dump green waste, tree branches, and logs resulting from the recent flood.
Those interested will need to call Show Low City Hall at 928-532-4000. Callers will need to provide their name, phone number, and address. Only flood debris will be accepted.
Dirty Deeds Green Waste is located behind Perkins Cinders at 890 Cinder Pit Road off of US 60.
Dangers
The Environmental Protection Agency recommends that flooded residents avoid contact with flood water due to potential contamination. Flood water may have elevated levels of raw sewage or other hazardous substances. Early symptoms from exposure to contaminated flood water may include upset stomach, headache, intestinal problems, and other discomforts. Anyone experiencing these and any other problems should immediately seek medical attention.
Government agencies urge all who contact flood waters to follow these guidelines:
Avoid or limit direct contact with contaminated flood water.
Wash your hands frequently with soap, especially before drinking and eating.
Do not allow children to play in flood water, or play with toys contaminated with flood water.
Do not use the sewage system until water in the soil absorption field is lower than the water level around the house.
Report cuts or open wounds, and report all symptoms of illness. Keep vaccinations current.
Bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes for elevations above 5280 ft.
Do not turn on the pump due to risk of electric shock. Do not drink or wash with water from the flooded well until it is tested as safe to use.
Mold can cause serious health problems. The key to mold control is moisture control. After the flood, remove standing water and dry indoor areas. Remove and discard anything that has been wet for more than 24-48 hours.
For a more comprehensive resource, please epa.gov/natural-disasters/flooding.
