SHOW LOW – Apparently the regular pickleball ladies in Show Low are quite skilled in bargaining.
“Nothing was going to stop them,” said Dennis Champagne, of Arizona Collectibles and Firearms of Flagstaff. “So, we moved enough of our setup to give them room to play their game Friday evening and when they finished, we moved everything back over and continued to set up the show.”
Ah, life seems to be returning to somewhat of a semblance of the familiar. People appear glad to be back to routines and human contact.
Champagne said he was preoccupied with the new flooring the city just installed in the facility, so he quickly accommodated the determined athletes.
“It was quite endearing, really,” said Champagne. “They didn’t care about a gun show. It was pickleball day!
“This has been a great weekend and I’m very grateful to the city of Show Low for all they have done to accommodate us. They have been amazing to work with and this Show Low gun show is always one of the best.”
And Champagne should know, since he’s been holding these for years throughout Arizona.
For those who have never attended a gun show, it is important to let the cat out of the bag on a bit of an open secret. Gun shows have some of the most interesting people imaginable, unexpected items, as well as the best snacks, jewelry and collectibles to be found.
This month’s show had digital sights, scopes, ornate knives, a fairly decent supply of ammo, and purses galore. However, the surprise favorites appeared to be the coins, the fudge and definitely the locally made jewelry.
“We seek out local vendors specifically and we are proud to say we had 12 this year,” said Champagne.
One of whom was Kandy Light from Vernon, who had full spread of her jewelry creations across several tables.
Speaking of her favorite coral necklace, Light said, “These are really difficult to string, but they come out so nicely, it is completely worth it.” It really was a very nice piece and she was a great lady to meet.
