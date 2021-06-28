SHOW LOW — Basketball fans are in for a treat this weekend, as everyone is invited to the revival of an old tradition in the Show Low High School main gym at 6:30 p.m. Friday: an alumni basketball game.
Jordan Weeks graduated from Show Low High in 2005 and hopes to meet up with former classmates and play to benefit deserving kids at the same time.
The alum team will include those who graduated between 2000 and 2020, and they have challenged the current Show Low High varsity team.
“Show Low is in my heart and in my blood,” said Weeks. “We were the first varsity team ever to make it to the Final Four, so needless to say, I’m beyond excited to play the varsity team.”
Tickets will be $5 at the door and all the proceeds will benefit Show Low’s basketball program and Arizona foster kids. Seating capacity is 500, and Weeks is hoping to max it out. Additional donations will also be accepted.
Jordan and Sarah Weeks are adoptive parents to four kids out of foster care. They are also currently foster parents as well. They definitely have a huge love for kids in need.
“My family and I had already had planned to visit this weekend to watch the parade and reconnect with family and friends, so I called up Show Low’s head coach, Troy Cooke, and pitched my charity game idea to him and he loved it,” Weeks said.
Weeks also said that the city of Show Low was amazing and Community Services Director Jay Brimhall was equally excited and made sure he had all of the appropriate permissions to get this show on the road.
With over 6,000 foster children in the Arizona system, Weeks’ enthusiasm for the kids is definitely warranted.
“There are so many children who need a safe place and a forever home,” he said, “I am pretty passionate about getting the word out and I’m pretty passionate about the Show Low basketball program too,” said Weeks.
“All I can say is the varsity team had better bring their A game on Friday because it is gonna be great.”
