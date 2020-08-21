Show Low Main Street Beautification Project

SHOW LOW — Show Low Main Street announces the completion of their most recent Beautification Project located at the corner of 9th Street and the Deuce of Clubs in downtown Show Low.
This project, which has been called “The Gateway to Downtown,” includes a newly landscaped area at the southeast corner that was formerly just a small plot of raw land leftover after Pat’s Place Restaurant was razed to open up access to 9th Street.
In fact, the new wall is built on the actual old foundation of Pat’s Place.
The new landscaping features a stone-accented block wall where there had been a chain link fence for many years and lettering on the wall to introduce you to the downtown.
Show Low Main Street partnered with the City of Show Low on this project to ensure that the features and accents are complementary to the styles incorporated at other City facilities to enhance the look of our downtown.
City Manager, Ed Muder said, “The City of Show Low has been pleased to partner with Show Low Main Street on a number of beautification projects in downtown Show Low. The most recent project on the southeast corner of the Deuce of Clubs and 9th Street is a wonderful example of what can be accomplished through such a partnership. We feel the new ‘Gateway to Downtown’ is another positive step toward making our downtown area more welcoming to residents and visitors, alike.”
Show Low Main Street, like so many others, has adjusted its schedule of events this year due to current circumstances affecting public health.
The Show Low Farmer’s Market and Art Walk has been canceled for the remainder of 2020, but Show Low Main Street is already making plans for enhancements to next year’s Farmer’s Market and plans to reopen on May 22, 2021, circumstances permitting. For the same reasons, the 2020 Show Low Battle of the Bands and Food Vans event has been canceled.
Show Low Main Street also introduces their new Program Manager, Denise Wiseman-Stow. She brings to the organization many years of experience with planning, directing and managing programs and events.
“I look forward to working with Show Low Main Street to build our calendar with exciting new events and projects that will enhance the Show Low Lifestyle,” said Wiseman-Stow.
Please contact Wiseman-Stow if you are interested in sponsoring an event or project, or volunteering to assist with an event. You can reach Denise Wiseman-Stow at (623) 340-4131 or showlowmainstreet@gmail.com.
Show Low Main Street is a 501C(3) organization that is active in revitalization activities that encourage investment, strengthen the business community, preserve the historic features and improve the overall appearance of Downtown Show Low. The beautification projects are funded primarily by revenue generated through community events presented by Show Low Main Street. Showlowmainstreet.org.
