Members of the Show Low Main Street board met Thursday at the Masonic White River Lodge in Show Low for their monthly meeting.
Two members spoke with a reporter from the White Mountain Independent to discuss the success of their 2022 events, reflect on the improvements they’ve helped make in Show Low and what they’re planning for the future.
Rob Turnwall, president of SLMS, said, “Picture a billboard up on the I-40 westbound, east of Holbrook, saying, ‘Come 36 miles south to see the world’s largest deuce of clubs’ on your way to the Grand Canyon.” Thanks to events that SLMS hosts, it may not be too much longer before Show Low has its own world-famous attraction.
Denise Stow, the event manager for SLMS, has lived in Show Low for just over three years. Before relocating to the mountains, she worked as an event manager in the Valley for events that would see upward of 30,000 people.
“It’s a challenge planning fun events for people to attend up here, but it’s very rewarding work,” Stow said. “When I see people leave with a smile on their face, I know that my team and I did something right.”
Turnwall agreed. “Planning events here isn’t exactly easy. There’s not much parking, there aren’t any crosswalks, and come the winter season we fight the weather quite a bit,” Turnwall said.
Anyone who attended the Battle of the Bands and Food Vans event in early September can attest to that since the event was shut down an hour early on account of a large monsoon that overtook Frontier Park.
In the end, it’s all worth it. A large portion of the proceeds from events like Battle of the Bands and Food Vans and the Show Low Farmer’s Market and Art Walk go to the city for various restoration projects. Some notable examples that locals will easily recognize include the elk statue that stands in front of Cattleman’s Steakhouse, the wall on Ninth Street that reads, “Show Low: Named by the Turn of a Card,” and the updated trash cans and signs that line the sidewalks on the Deuce.
While not directly affiliated with Show Low city government, SLMS and the city of Show Low often collaborate on projects meant to revitalize parts of the city and cement it as must-stop for tourist traffic. SLMS’s events bring an untold amount of people to Show Low, which in turn adds to the city’s economy and helps its many businesses.
“It doesn’t happen without the events though,” said Stow. “We need to get people into Show Low so we can turn those events into projects that help make the city prettier.”
Because of her and her team’s effort, all SLMS events held in 2022 were great successes.
As a testament to Stow and Turnwall’s leadership, many of the vendors who work at one event will ask to work at the next. Many are already planning, or have already committed, to join next year’s iterations of events that took place this year.
Shannon Lawless, of LawDawg’s Pup Wear and Boutique, said, “This was our most profitable one-day event so far. We’ll definitely do it again next year.”
Show Low Main Street projects such as the proposed world’s largest deuce of clubs could be an absolute game changer for the city of Show Low.
Turnwall said, “We could redirect traffic from Heber and have everyone pass through here to get to the Valley. That could be huge for this city, but we still need more time on that.”
In the meantime, Turnwall and Stow are getting ready for a few more events before they call it a wrap on 2022. A poker walk aimed at increasing small-shop spending is currently in the works, and they’re putting the final touches on the Santa at the Shoppes event, which Turnwall describes as a “farmer’s market, but inside, and aimed more at holiday shopping for our locals.”
If anyone doesn’t feel like waiting that long to help contribute to the city’s beautification they’re more than welcome to attend SLMS Halloween Trunk or Treat, which will be held in the same area as the Farmer’s Market and Art Walk. Stow said, “All events are fun to plan and organize, but this one is especially amusing. I love seeing kids run around have a good time in safe environment, and it makes me happy to know I can help give them that.”
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
