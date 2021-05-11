Show Low Main Street Farmer's Market and Art Walk opening May 22

SHOW LOW — The Show Low Main Street 2021 Farmer’s Market and Art Walk is just around the corner. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from May 22 through Sept. 25.
The market is located behind the iconic statue of the card players in the Festival Marketplace park on Cooley Street between Ninth and 11th streets in downtown Show Low. There will be plenty of free parking and shade trees.
This ever popular summer event will feature local produce growers, food product producers, artisans, craftspeople, open-air dining and entertainment.
An example of vendors include Native American jewelers, a photographer for family photo updates, fresh produce and much more.
“Be sure to come out to show your support for the community and small business, while you enjoy a summer of Saturdays filled with live music and fantastic food,” event manager Denise Stow said.
“The produce selection obviously grows and changes weekly, so people definitely need to plan come often.”
Vendor opportunities are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested should contact Stow at 623-340-4131 or check out the website at www.showlowmainstreet.org for all the details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.