APACHE COUNTY — Show Low resident Greg Foster, 60, was found dead near a Forest Service road near Big Lake Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 6. He had been reported missing the day before.
Authorities say that Foster had travelled to the Wallow Fire fuelwood permit area to cut wood. He had left Monday, Nov. 4, but had not returned. Foster’s wife called the Show Low Dispatch Office early in the morning Nov. 5, to report him missing. The Apache County Sheriff’s Office quickly took the lead, even though the area of his disappearance was believed to be in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, the Forest Service said in a press release.
Several agencies took part in the search, including an air unit from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. According to a press release from the ACSO, “Mr. Foster was discovered deceased after receiving fatal injuries from a falling tree he had cut.” The sheriff’s office found no signs of foul play and the cause of death has been determined to be accidental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.