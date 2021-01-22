SHOW LOW — Last October the city of Show Low Public Works Department began construction on the Show Low Meadow Project.
The Meadow is the area also referred to as the Show Low Bluff Trail, east of White Mountain Road/State Route 260 and the Wolford Road extension.
The 68-acre scenic area along Show Low Creek was purchased over the course of the last 20 years by the city of Show Low. The property has always been enjoyed by hikers, anglers, photographers, nature lovers and disc golfers but now has more amenities.
The list of upgrades includes the restrooms, the pavilion (barn), picnic tables, the pathway and informational signage. Landscaping, turf, expanded parking and security cameras are also in progress.
The area was also established as an official Community Fishing location through a visionary partnership between Show Low Community Services Director Jay Brimhall and the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Brimhall and his staff worked closely with the AZGFD to create the intergovernmental agreement in 2017.
Last summer, the barn pavilion was added to the trailhead area. The new barn was designed to resemble the old Ellsworth barn that sat at the south end of the meadow years ago in what is now National Bank of Arizona.
The barn has restrooms, picnic tables and informational displays that add to the overall usability for visitors and residents.
Phase 1 of the paved path along the creek has been built to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards. The next phase of the path will extend it to the Hampton Inn.
The two fishing docks and fencing along the area are also ADA-compliant. They were funded with a $9,100 grant from the Arizona Game and Fish Heritage Fund.
The new trail and path was funded with $77,230 from a State Parks grant.
The city purchased the materials for the Meadow fencing locally with the exception of the gabion baskets. Navopache Equipment was awarded the bid for the fence construction that began in late October. When completed, flags can be put in the gabion baskets along the fencing during holidays and special events.
Gabion baskets are wire-work containers filled with rocks and concrete.
They were funded with a $9,100 grant from the Arizona Game and Fish Heritage Fund. The city of Show Low also matched in-kind, with staff performing the design and construction.
Items still in progress
Grass will be planted behind the pavilion and the picnic tables will be installed after the grass is established next spring.
The parking lot expansion will be designed and constructed as well as a commemorative bronze plaque along the main pathway between the pavilion and the bridge over Show Low Creek. More informational signage will be added to the area.
The city of Show Low matched in-kind on several of the project phases through purchase of materials, paving, signage and construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.