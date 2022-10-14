Show Low police log between Oct. 3-9:
Oct. 3
At around 10 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Deuce of Clubs, police arrested Terell Henderson, 30, of Bakersfield, California, and Brieonna Williams, 32, of Las Vegas for domestic violence disorderly conduct by fighting and assault. Williams reportedly struck Henderson with a shoe. She had visible injuries believed to have been caused by Henderson.
Oct. 4
In the 3800 block of South White Mountain Road, at 2:25 a.m. William Claw, age unknown, of Ganado, Gary Nez, 51, and Jean Paul, 63, both from Indian Wells, were found have open containers of alcohol in a vehicle and Claw had a misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court.
Later that morning, Megan Chapman, 32, and Jessica Orr, 34, both of Show Low were arrested in the 300 block of East Deuce of Clubs. Chapman was discovered to have a felony warrant out of the Navajo County Superior Court, and Orr was arrested for obstructing a criminal investigation by yelling at officers and getting in between them and Chapman in an apparent effort to stop the arrest.
Officers responded to a vehicle collision near Central Avenue and the Deuce of Clubs and one of the drivers, James Craik, 64, of Show Low was found to have a revoked driver’s license.
Oct. 5
At 4 a.m. in the 300 block of West Deuce of Clubs, Gheorge Dumatrache, 32, of Phoenix was observed driving at 59 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. He was cited for criminal speed.
Also cited for criminal speed, around noon that day was Chalea Hager, 18, of Show Low who police say was observed driving at 96 mph along State Route 77 near milepost 343, which is zoned for 65 mph.
At about 4:30 p.m. along SR 77, an officer stopped Devon Waits, 33, of Lakeside for a traffic violation. He was found to have a felony warrant out of Navajo County and Waits exhibited signs of drug impairment, which prompted a blood draw. In one of Waits’ shoes, officers reportedly discovered drug paraphernalia; in the other shoe, narcotic drugs were found. He was arrested on the warrant and for possession of a narcotic drug and drug paraphernalia. Possible DUI and DUI/drugs charges await lab analysis of the blood sample.
Near SR 260 and Park Pineway, Michael Begay 43, of Phoenix was pulled over for a vehicle equipment violation and found to have a suspended driver’s license.
At a motel at 60 West Deuce of Clubs, police encountered an intoxicated Todd Turmo, 55, of Concho who, while armed at the hip, reportedly threatened to kill another patron there. Turmo denied doing that but consented to a search of a room where the police found “the weapon” hidden.
Oct. 6
Around 1 a.m. on U.S. 60 near Woolford’s Garage, Britne Hiralez, 32, of Phoenix was stopped for speeding. She was found to have a suspended driver’s license. Officers conducted a “probable cause search,” and drugs and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found in her purse, and also in the purse of a passenger, Deja Alvarado, 42, of Phoenix. Charges include possession of narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
Jamie Bonilla, 43, of Show Low was contacted in connection with a hit-and-run collision in the 1500 block of East Deuce of Clubs and exhibited signs of alcohol impairment about 4 p.m. Replicate tests showed an alcohol concentration of .0189 and .202. He was arrested for driving while his ability to so was impaired to the slightest degree (DUI) and having an alcohol concentration within two hours of driving over .08 and .20, super extreme DUI.
Jessica Gerber, 40, of Kearns, Utah, was arrested for theft of services for a suspected dine-and-dash move at Denny’s in the 4400 block of South White Mountain Road. Police said she ordered a meal, ate it, and left without paying.
Around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of North Penrod, police stopped Jessica Barile, 38, of Concho for a traffic violation. Officers noted signs of impairment by drugs, swore out a warrant and obtained a blood sample. DUI and DUI/drug charges are pending the lab results of the blood draw.
Oct. 7
Stephanie Burden, 29, of Vernon was stopped near U.S. 60 and Third Drive for an vehicle equipment violation and was found to be driving on a suspended license.
At about 10 p.m. in the 300 block of West Deuce of Clubs, police stopped Jarrett Holland, 33, of Show Low who was known to have a misdemeanor warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court. A drug dog alerted on the vehicle and a search found “numerous items of drug paraphernalia,” police say. He was charged accordingly and arrested on the warrant.
Oct. 8
Mary Aday, 59, of Fort Apache was stopped for speeding in the 1700 block of South White Mountain Road and discovered to have a suspended driver’s license.
Near midnight on the U.S. 60 by the Timber Mesa Fire Department, Frederick Svihlik, 51, was stopped for a traffic violation. The stop turned into a DUI investigation, blood was drawn and charges await lab test results.
Oct. 9
Damien Chaney, 29, of Show Low was contacted while in a parking lot in the 1400 block of East Deuce of Clubs. He was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from the Show Low Justice Court.
Likewise, Louden Salyers, 28, of Lakeside was stopped for speeding along U.S. 60 and 18th Place and was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from the Pinetop Justice Court.
At about 9:30 that evening, police stopped a vehicle for speeding along SR 260 and Huning. The driver, Efrain Ramirez, was found to have a felony warrant out of the Navajo County Superior Court and was suspected of being impaired. DUI charges are “pending analysis,” say police and if DUI charges are filed, they will be felonies because Ramirez is believed to have two prior DUIs, making this incident a possible third.
