For Nov. 28-Dec. 3
Nov. 28
Mitchell Lopez, 53, of Centennial, Colorado, was cited for criminal speed near US 60 and Elk Ridge for reportedly driving 71 mph in a 55 mph zone.
At around 10:30 a.m. in front of the Walmart on SR 260, Jarrett Holland, 33, of Pinetop caused a vehicle crash and responding officers noted signs of impairment. A warrant was secured for a blood draw and charges are pending the analysis of the sample. It may result in charges of aggravated (felony) DUI. No reason was given for the anticipated felony charge; it could be that Holland had prior DUIs, and/or he was DUI with a suspended license.
Four people were arrested during the execution of two search warrants in the SR 260/Walmart area. In one residence, police found a large number of dangerous drugs, narcotic drugs and paraphernalia, all accessible to six children who lived there. Amy Gonzalez, 19, and Kirby Troglia, 37, of Lakeside were arrested in that incident. In a second search, Wesley Adams, 18, and Hailey Hieser, 37, both of Lakeside were present during the execution of the warrant and police said that they tried to leave the property with a backpack containing dangerous drugs and paraphernalia. The search warrants resulted in charges including possession and possession for sale of dangerous drugs, possession and possession for sale of narcotic drugs, endangerment (probably of the children) and tampering with evidence.
Nov. 29
At about 8:15 a.m. near milepost 345 along SR 260, Cameron Boales, 31, (passenger) and Kelsey Boales, 25, (driver) both of Show Low were cited for their activities in what police are calling a road-rage incident. Cameron Boales allegedly threw an object at another vehicle and once the vehicles stopped, confronted the driver causing a disturbance. Kelsey Boales is believed to have been speeding, passing in a turning lane and chasing another vehicle that resulted in a collision with a third vehicle. Charges include disorderly conduct by fighting, reckless driving and aggressive driving.
Nov. 30
William Anderson, 18, of Show Low was arrested for stealing alcohol from Walmart and had with him two juveniles aged 14 and 15. He was cited for shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
At around 9 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Deuce of Clubs, officers responded to a report of a female passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Police arrested Amber Gitchel, 40, of White Mountain Lake whom they found in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle, keys in the ignition. She reportedly had narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia in her possession and a blood sample was obtained via a warrant. Felony DUI charges await analysis of the blood sample; Gitchel’s driver’s license was suspended at the time, said police. She also faces charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 16th Avenue and concluded that Kendall Jackson, 32, hometown unknown, had assaulted a female leaving evidence of the attack. He fled the scene but was caught shortly thereafter. He was arrested on a warrant out of Pinetop Justice Court and for domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct by fighting.
Dec. 1
At about 6 p.m. Lena Dorrel, 33, of Show Low was pulled over on US 60 near Owens Street and showed signs of impairment. A blood sample was obtained via a warrant and DUI charges await the analysis of the sample.
Dec. 2
A little after midnight, on 15th Drive and Nikolaus Street, police contacted Megan Bently, 21, of Taylor for “suspicious behavior.” She was behind the wheel of a vehicle and showed signs of alcohol impairment. She performed poorly on sobriety tests and produced results of replicate breath tests of .144 and .140. She was charged with driving while impaired and having a blood alcohol content over the legal limit of .08.
Robert Miranda, 38, of Show Low was cited for driving on a suspended license in the 1400 block of East Deuce of Clubs. Matthew Schonaert, 20, of Show Low was charged with the same thing on SR 260 and Smith Ranch Road.
On US 60 and Owens Street, Miguel Pacheco, 42, of Phoenix was cited for criminally speeding by traveling 61 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Dec. 3
Antelmo Hernandez, 31, of St. Johns was arrested in the 400 block of West Deuce of Clubs on a felony warrant out of Colorado.
At around 5 p.m. in the 400 block of West Whipple Street, police arrested Rydell King, 21, of Show Low for disturbing the peace and quiet of a neighborhood, a domestic violence offense. He had four warrants out for his arrest: one felony warrant out of Navajo County Superior Court, and three misdemeanor warrants out of the Snowflake and Show Low justice courts.
This report is based on a media release from Lt. Mike Butora of the Show Low Police Department. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
