SHOW LOW—The Show Low Police Department released its log of activity for the time period between Jan. 23 through 29.
Jan. 23
Kahyree Aday, 26, of Show Low, was cited for criminal speed, reportedly traveling 80 mph in the 45 mph zone along SR 260 and Show Low Lake Road.
A Show Low couple was charged with domestic violence-related misdemeanors in the 2800 block of W. Owens. According to police, Jerris Wissink, 39, was upset that his girlfriend, Shyanaa Francis, 28, used up all the hot water in her morning shower. During the argument, Francis threw keys against the wall and tried to leave, when Jerris grabbed the backpack she was wearing and caused it to tear. She was cited and released for disorderly conduct; he was booked on one count of criminal damage.
Dion Nosie, 34, of Show Low, reportedly rear-ended a vehicle on Old Linden Road and 4th Ave. and was cited for driving on a suspended license. It appears that Aaron Tuers, 47, also of Show Low, was somehow involved in the incident and arrested on a felony warrant from the Navajo County Superior Court.
At Show Low High School, an unnamed male juvenile, 14, who had ditched school, began using foul language at an administrator, something the juvenile reportedly has a history of doing. He was referred to juvenile authorities for consideration of disorderly conduct charges. About an hour later at the same school another juvenile, aged 15, was asked by a teacher to not use his phone during class, and leave the room. He also began using foul language and was also referred to authorities for disorderly conduct.
Along US 60 and McNeil, Dean Baltazora, 27, of Show Low, was stopped in traffic for a burned-out headlight and cited for driving on a suspended license.
Jan. 24
Around 8:15 a.m. John Erickson, 71, of Show Low approached his wife while she was eating and punched her, punched her several more times in the chest, flipped her out of her chair and began hitting her legs and ankle. He then followed her into a garage where she went to get away from him and attempted to force her back into the home. Police observed injuries on the wife consistent with her statement and Erickson reportedly admitted to assaulting the victim because she had been criticizing him. He was arrested and booked on misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct charges, alleged to be domestic violence offenses.
Officers attempted to pull over Taivion Gilleylen, 23, of Avondale, for a traffic violation as he was driving in Pinetop, but he fled from police, crashed the vehicle and fled. He was eventually apprehended and the vehicle was reported stolen from a home/business at which the suspect had been staying. He was booked on theft of a means of transportation, vehicle theft.
Lance Whitewater, 50, of Vanderwagon, N.M., was cited for driving on a suspended license on Clark Road and US 60.
A juvenile female of Show Low heard from social media that another female juvenile, 15, of Show Low, with whom she was having “issues,” was planning to spray paint the victim’s home. On returning home, the victim discovered snow dumped on her bed, knocked-over items, mattress stuffing pulled out, pictures off the wall and several hundred dollars of clothing missing. Police contacted the suspected juvenile who admitted to doing that and also implicated another juvenile, also 15, of Show Low. They were both referred to juvenile authorities for burglary charges.
Jan. 25
At around 8:00 a.m. Humberto Corona Munoz, 28, of Show Low, stole approximately $2,000 worth of tools from a home under construction in the 200 block of W. Owens. Police found Munoz at his home, where he admitted to the theft, and from where the tools were recovered. He was arrested for burglary.
Jerrod Amator, 46, of Show Low, was cited for criminally speeding for reportedly traveling 67 mph in the 45 mph zone along SR 260 and Ellsworth Road.
A 13 year old juvenile of Show Low was found with a vape device at the junior high school at 500 W. Old Linden Road and cited for minor possessing tobacco.
Adrianna Bedell, a 33-year-old transient, was contacted during a traffic stop at the Circle K along N. Clark Road and arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Maricopa County.
At about 11:00 p.m. police received calls about a vehicle driving the wrong way down E. Deuce of Clubs. Officers spotted a vehicle swerving all over the road and speeding. Driving was Sierra Di Valentino, 22, of Show Low, who had her four-year-old son in the vehicle. She exhibited multiple signs of impairment and reportedly performed poorly on sobriety tests. She was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated DUI (child in the car and wrong-way driving) and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. The police log indicates “lab results pending,” probably meaning that a blood sample was taken from her.
Jan. 26
Krista Molina, 24, of Mesa, was cited for criminal speed for reportedly driving 58 mph in the 35 mph zone in the 1700 block of W. Deuce of Clubs.
Police contacted Wesley Tenijieth, 54 of Whiteriver who was walking along US 60 near 16th Place. He was found to have a felony warrant out of Pinetop Justice Court and when officers tried to arrest him, Tenijieth reportedly pulled away, twisted, and continued to resist arrest. He also reached in his pocket in which was found a knife. Police also found three open containers of alcohol on him. He was arrested for the warrant, consuming liquor in public and resisting arrest.
At around 3:45 p.m. along SR 260 and Fawnbrook Dr., police saw driver Oakley Quintero, 23, of Whiteriver, misuse a left turn lane and narrowly avoid a collision. Upon contact, a strong odor or marijuana came from the vehicle and Quintero reportedly performed poorly on sobriety tests. DUI and DUI-Drug charges await “lab analysis,” probably of a blood sample.
Officers were called to the 5200 block of S. White Mountain Road about a man walking around with a “compound bow and yelling at people,” stated the police log. Christopher Nicholas, 42, of Whiteriver, was found to have two misdemeanor warrants out for him, and police believe he stole the bow from Sportsman’s Warehouse. He was arrested on the warrants and for shoplifting.
Jan. 27
Jacob Hays, 25, of Queen Creek, was cited for criminal speed for reportedly traveling 74 mph in a 45 mph zone along US 60 and Summit Trail.
Around 7:00 p.m. police were called to the 1000 block of N. Central Ave. regarding an argument between a man and a woman. Police took no action about the argument, but discovered that the man, Stephvan Nakai, 31, of Show Low, had a misdemeanor warrant and arrested him.
Police responded to calls of a man standing in the middle of US 60 near milepost 338, yelling, forcing cars to stop, and throwing his backpack at stopped cars. When police arrived, various persons were holding on the ground, off the highway, Glenzo Swift, 26, of Show Low. He reportedly told police he was trying to get a ride. Damage to one of the vehicles caused by the backpack was estimated at $2,000. Swift was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal damage and obstructing a highway.
Jan. 28
Officers responded to the 5000 block of N. Drive regarding shots fired. They contacted Juan Quintero, 27, and Jesus Vargas, 27, both of Pinetop. No evidence of gunshots were found; but the men had misdemeanor warrants, one each from the Snowflake and Show Low Justice Courts, and were arrested.
Jan. 29
In the 1600 block of W. Deuce of Clubs a little after midnight, police stopped a vehicle and a passenger, Regina Garcia, 41, of Show Low, was arrested on three warrants from the Show Low Justice Court. During the arrest, police reportedly discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her wallet. She was arrested on the warrants, for possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia.
Police received a call from the mother of a young man who was reportedly fighting with his fiancee at the Thunderbird motel along the Deuce of Clubs and threatening to harm himself. About the same time, the fiancee showed up at the police station to report an assault. She said that Ian Rask, 19, of Show Low, had been pinching and injuring her throughout the day, preventing her from leaving the room through a window and breaking her phone when she tried calling for help. Rask was booked for assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Three persons were cited for criminally speeding; that is, driving at least 20 mph over the posted speed limit. Joseph Nelson, 44, of Mesa, reportedly drove 63 mph in the 35 mph zone along US 60 and Hacienda Pines; Adrian Loza, 35, of Anthem, for driving 70 mph in the 45 mph zone along SR 260 and Woolford Rd, and Adrian Estrada, 31, of Goodyear, for driving 72 mph in the 45mph zone along SR 260 and Hidden Hills.
At around 7:45 p.m., Michael Bracamonte, 27, of Show Low, was using the crosswalk by Chase Bank and kicked a car, causing around $2,000 in damage. The diver confronted Bracamonte and they began fighting in the road. Officers arrived and restored order. Bracamonte was arrested for assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
———
This report is based on a media release from Cameron Peterson of the Show Low Police Department. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.