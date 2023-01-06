Show Low Police activity log for Dec. 29 through Jan. 1:
Dec. 26
About 1 a.m. in the 480 block of West Deuce of Clubs, an officer contacted Paul Soderquist, 31, of Show Low whom the officer knew from prior contacts. Soderquist had two warrants out for his arrest from the Pinetop Justice Court and was arrested. He asked that his property be given to Tawnney Bowman, 29, of Show Low who was found to have a felony warrant from the Navajo County Superior Court so she was arrested as well. Apparently some of the interaction between police and suspects occurred in a hotel room in which police saw “contraband in plain view.” Police obtained a warrant and seized narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and paraphernalia. Bowman and Soderquist were charged accordingly.
Around 3 a.m. while police were working on getting a search warrant for Soderquiest and Bowman at the hotel, Kyler Reidehead, 36, of Clay Springs tried to contact the pair. Upon questioning, Reidehead admitted to possessing drugs that police discovered. He was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Along U.S. 60 and Airport Road, police stopped Gaje Martin, 31, of Show Low for a traffic violation and he was cited for driving on a suspended license. His passenger, Tanner Butler, 31, of Show Low was found to have an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and was charged for that.
Also along U.S. 60 near the automall, Kaitlyn Gormally, 29, of Show Low was stopped for a traffic violation and cited for driving on a suspended license.
In the 900 block of West Deuce of Clubs, Shinowa Gooday, 28, of Cibecue was contacted about a shoplifting and found to have a felony warrant for her arrest out of the Navajo County Superior Court.
Toye Kee, 33, of Show Low was stopped for a traffic violation along State Route 260 near a bridal fair store and arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court.
Around 8 p.m., an officer responded to the 200 block of North 16th Avenue and arrested Jasmine Hill, 23, and Kendall Jackson, 33, both of Show Low, for disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace and quiet of the neighborhood during a verbal dispute, a domestic violence offense.
Dec. 27
Yolanda Hanablen, 25, of Glendale was stopped along Penrod Road for a traffic violation and arrested on a felony warrant out of the Maricopa County Superior Court.
Damien Ocanas, 21, of Show Low surrendered at the police station for a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court.
Timothy Hullaby, 32, of Queen Creek was cited for criminal speed and driving on a suspended license in the 600 block of West Deuce of Clubs.
Dec. 28
In the 900 bock of East Deuce of Clubs, Juan Lopez, 33, of Kearney was stopped for a traffic violation and threw something out that later tested positive for methamphetamine. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Kristina Andrews, 40, of Apache Junction. A search located more dangerous drugs, paraphernalia and a loaded firearm. Both were charged with possession of dangerous drugs, paraphernalia, misconduct involving weapons and tampering with evidence.
At around 11 a.m. Matthew Silliman, 54, of Show Low was pulled over for an equipment violation in the 300 block of East Deuce of Clubs. During the contact, police say that drug paraphernalia fell out of Silliman’s pocket and he was charged.
Dec. 29
Two people were cited for criminal speed; that is, traveling 20 mph or more over the posted speed limit: Rylie Mann, 28, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for reportedly driving 56 mph in a posted 35 mph zone along West Deuce of Clubs and Juanchao Feng, 32, of Chicago for driving at 67 mph in the 35 mph also along West Deuce of Clubs.
Dec. 30
Another person cited for criminal speed was David Wilson, 67, of Grants, New Mexico, reportedly driving 71 mph in a 45 mph zone along U.S. 60 and First Knoll road.
A little after midnight, Andrew Richter, 36, of Taylor was released from a medical facility on Show Low Lake Road and proceeded to damage a vehicle used by security there causing $300 worth of damage. He was arrested for criminal damage.
Along SR 260 near Bison Parkway, at around 4:21 p.m., police pulled over Wesley Hallonquist, 43, of Show Low for a traffic violation. The officer noted signs of impairment and Hallonquist reportedly performed poorly on sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and possible charges await lab results.
Dec. 31
At the police station in the 400 block of East Deuce of Clubs, Wyatt Nadrchal, 22, of Show Low was found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court and was arrested.
Isaiah Warner, 23, of Show Low was contacted at a convenience store in the 1900 block of East Deuce of Clubs and arrested on a warrant from the Show Low Justice Court.
Shirley Schoenherr, 69, of Lake Havasu City was cited for criminal speed in the 1700 block of South White Mountain Road for reportedly driving 73 mph in that 45 mph zone.
Also along that stretch of White Mountain Road, Kortni Blingham, 24, of Mesa was a passenger in a vehicle and arrested on a warrant out of the Pinetop Justice Court.
