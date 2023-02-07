SHOW LOW — The Show Low Police Department sent out its log of activity between Jan. 30 and Feb. 4, which follows.
Jan. 30
Around 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle in the 200 block of N. 16th Ave. and found Paul Soderquist, 32, of Show Low, passed out with drugs and drug paraphernalia on his lap. He was arrested and charged accordingly. A man with the same name was arrested on Dec. 6 in a motel in Show Low for the same charges.
A 15-year-old boy was referred to juvenile authorities for truancy for missing 75% of the current semester at Show Low High School in the 1200 block of Cougar Lane.
Near Owens and Mills Pl., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person and contacted Trebt Rohlf, 50, of Show Low, whom they arrested on a warrant from Show Low Justice Court.
At the Circle K store at 1600 W. Deuce of Clubs, officers responded to a call about a person sleeping in the bathroom who turned out to be Teofilo Gooday, 46, of Cibecue, whom they arrested on a warrant from the Show Low Justice Court.
Angellyn Hoffman, 35, of Cibecue, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police. She reportedly had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, admitted to drinking it, and was cited for that.
Jan. 31
At Show Low High School at around 9:00 a.m. a 15-year-old juvenile, gender not provided, left class early without permission and when asked to return, cussed out the teacher. The student was then asked to leave, which they didn’t, and continued to use profane language at the teacher, prompting a referral to juvenile authorities for disorderly conduct and disruption of an educational institution.
Feb. 1
A little after noon near the Speedway store in the 300 block of W. Deuce of Clubs, an officer stopped a vehicle driven by Jose Hernandez, 29, of Show Low, for a broken windshield. Noting a strong odor of burnt marijuana, the officer had the driver perform sobriety tests, which Hernandez reportedly did poorly on. He was arrested for driving while impaired; other charges await analysis of a blood draw.
In the boys’ locker room at Show Low High School, a 15-year-old boy punched another juvenile twice and was referred to authorities for consideration of assault and disorderly conduct charges.
Feb. 2
At Show Low Junior High School a student reported another student as having a knife. Police responded and the student suspected of having the knife was found to posses a lighter and a vape pen containing the active ingredient of marijuana. He was cited and released to his mother.
Also at Show Low Junior High, a student was referred to authorities for consideration of truancy charges due to his poor attendance. The juvenile’s mother told police that the student told her the school was letting him leave early. Also to be considered will be incorrigibility, which the law defines as a juvenile who is habitually truant or refuses to obey the reasonable and proper orders or directions of a parent or teacher.
Yet another student, 16 years old at Show Low high School, was cited for having tobacco in a vape pen.
At a tire store in the 400 block of White Mountain Rd., Dylan Wisener, 24, of Vernon, wrote a check for wheels and tires in the approximate amount of $2,000. The check reportedly was a fake, and while an officer was at the store taking a report about it, Wisener showed up and attempted to return the products for a refund. He was arrested for issuing bad checks, fraudulent schemes and also on a warrant out of Apache County.
At Show Low High School, a 15-year-old student disrupted a class eight or nine times by talking. A teacher took away his basketball, which prompted him to yell, cuss and storm out of class. He was referred for consideration of disorderly conduct charges.
Feb. 3
Two students at Show Low High School, 16 and 17 years old, arranged to meet and fight in a bathroom after school, which resulted in a referral of both of them for disorderly conduct.
At the high school the same day, a student who was referred for truancy in December was referred again for the same thing because his attendance had not improved.
Riggin Reed, 19, of Show Low, was clocked driving 47 mph in the 25 mph zone along Thornton and 6th, and by the time the officer caught up with him, he was driving 63 mph in that zone.
At about 2:15 p.m., a witness called the police reporting that a driver along US 60 near Little Mormon Lake Road was drinking alcohol. Police located the vehicle and driver Larry Lane, 74, of Concho, showed signs of impairment, had an open can of beer in the console and performed poorly on sobriety tests. A breath test produced readings of .105 and .100. Lane was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, having an alcohol level at or over the .08 legal limit and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Andrew King, 46, of San Carlos, at the Walmart bus stop was recognized by the bus driver as having been trespassed from there. King reportedly cursed at the driver and told the driver to call the police. Police arrested him for trespassing.
Julie Beatty, 49, of Show Low, was stopped by police for speeding along Show Low Lake Road. The officer mentioned to her the subject of impairment and she reportedly told the officer that she was on prescription medicine and that “of course I’m impaired.” She refused to exit the vehicle, and was physically removed therefrom. Beatty reportedly performed poorly on sobriety tests, said she had smoked marijuana about an hour before the stop, and was arrested for driving while impaired, DUI drugs and resisting arrest. Apparently, she produced a blood sample, because the log says “Results pending from the lab.”
Feb. 4
Police contacted Robert Spencer, 35, of Whiteriver, at the Circle K in the 5200 block of S. White Mountain Rd. He was told to leave the store because he has been trespassed from there. Police arrived and arrested him on a warrant from the Pinetop Justice Court.
Police pulled over vehicle driven by Michael Ballew, 52, of Concho, and arrested him on two warrants out of Show Low Justice Court and in doing so, officers found drugs, paraphernalia and a weapon on his person. Found under the passenger seat were yet more drugs and paraphernalia. Ballew was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, possessing a weapon in a drug offense, and the warrants. Passenger Russel Kight, 62, of Concho, was arrested as well, probably for the passenger-side drugs that were found.
In the 200 block of N. 16th Ave., police responded to a report of a man showing up at his neighbor’s house after being stabbed. Witnesses reported that a man and a woman were fighting “next door.” Jasmine Hill, 23, of Show Low, was arrested for aggravated assault. Officers observed the victim to have wounds to his chest, cheek and right hand.
This report is based on a media release from Cameron Peterson of the Show Low Police Department. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
