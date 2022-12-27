The Show Low Police Department released its activity log for Dec. 12-18.
Dec. 12
Police responded to a medical facility in the 2200 block of East Show Low Lake Road and arrested Kenneth Spaulding, 52, of Vernon for disorderly conduct. He reportedly caused a disturbance and physical altercation there.
Robert Walker, 69, of Taylor was cited for driving on a suspended license and not being in compliance with requirements relating to an ignition interlock device along SR 77, milepost 347.
At about 2:40 p.m. in the 800 block of North Clark Road, police responded to a dispute involving Shawn McBurney, 62, of Show Low who reportedly threatened to kill a neighbor, and struck a power pole with a vehicle. Suspecting impairment, an officer started a DUI investigation but McBurney refused all tests. A blood sample was obtained after a warrant and possible charges await its analysis.
In the 1200 block of East Deer Park Drive, Elizabeth Lujan, 46, of Show Low reportedly trespassed on her landlord’s property after having been served with an eviction notice. She reportedly banged on doors and windows, yelled obscenities and made obscene gestures to occupants. Police say she then went to her residence in the 1800 block of South Elk Lane where she got into an argument with her spouse, broke items and locked herself in a room. She was cited for disorderly conduct against the landlord, and because police believe that she has prior domestic violence convictions in the last seven years, she was charged with aggravated domestic violence disorderly conduct and criminal damage, both felonies.
Dec. 13
A little after 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North First Avenue a victim provided police with a recording of Harry Adkins, 60, of Show Low “mounting her,” putting his hands around her throat making her unable to breathe while throwing lotion all over her. Adkins was arrested for felony assault by impeding breathing and unlawful imprisonment.
At about 9 p.m. police were once again called to the 4300 block of South Elk Lane where they re-arrested Elizabeth Lujan, 46, of Show Low for violating her release conditions by returning to the site of her aggravated domestic violence charges from the night before and contacting the alleged victim.
Dec. 14
At around 2 a.m. police believe Robert Whipkey, 27, of Show Low argued with his girlfriend in the 1200 block of North 43rd Drive and held her down. He was cited for domestic violence disorderly conduct by fighting.
Police responded to a collision on Penrod Road, milepost 2 and cited Nathaniel Bejarano, 19, of Show Low for driving on a suspended license.
In the 100 block of West Cooley Street, Carlos Lopez, 42, of Show Low had an argument with his girlfriend and when asked to leave, spit on her. Police believe Lopez has prior domestic violence offenses so he was charged with aggravated domestic violence, a felony.
Dec. 15
In the 1500 block of South White Mountain Road, police cited Oscar Miranda, 32, of Show Low for criminal speeding for reportedly driving 70 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Dec. 16
A little before 1 a.m. police stopped a vehicle driven by Angelas Olivas, 38, of Twenty Nine Palms, California, for traffic violations. Suspecting impairment, the officer conducted sobriety tests which Olivas reportedly performed poorly on. The suspect refused further testing so a warrant was sworn out and a blood sample taken. Charges await the lab results.
At 4:45 a.m. emergency medical responders made contact with Tanya Hansford, 46, of Show Low, who apparently slid her car off the road in the 1800 block of South White Mountain Road. The car was in the drive gear and running when they arrived. She admitted to police that she was driving and an officer noted signs of impairment. She reportedly performed poorly on sobriety tests and produced breath test results of .206 and .207. Hansford was arrested for driving under the influence, being over the legal limit of .08 and super extreme DUI, being at or over .20 bodily alcohol content.
Ivan Angulo, 31, of Phoenix was cited for criminal speeding in the 500 block of West Deuce of Clubs for reportedly driving 64 mph in a 35 mph zone.
A little after noon, police responded to the 600 block of South Angelas Place reference an altercation between Roy Deal, 37, of Show Low and the mother of his children. Responding officer saw Deal discard something that turned out to be narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia, for which he was arrested. He was also charged with domestic violence disorderly conduct.
Dec. 17
Martin Holloway, 25, of Lakeside reportedly threatened to kill a victim and the victim’s family in the 4900 block of South White Mountain Road. He was arrested for domestic violence threatening and intimidating.
Around 3:30 p.m. police received reports of a woman driving recklessly, pulling into a parking lot and passing out. Police discovered Evelyn Dodson, 23, of Farmington, New Mexico, in the 900 block of West Deuce of Clubs asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle with keys in the ignition and in the on position. They report noting signs of impairment and several unopened containers of alcohol in the vehicle. Dodson refused all tests, so a blood sample was collected per a warrant and charges await its analysis.
Later that evening, police pulled over Breneck Barney, 31, of Show Low near Huning and 11th Avenue for traffic violations. An officer noted signs of alcohol impairment and Barney reportedly performed poorly on sobriety tests. Replicate breath tests produced readings of .192 and .175. He was cited for driving while impaired, having an alcohol level over .08 and extreme DUI, having an alcohol content over .15.
Dec. 18
A little before 5 a.m. police responded again to the 600 block of South Angelas Place which resulted in the arrest of Roy Deal, 37, of Show Low. A person of the same age and hometown was arrested there on Dec. 16 for drugs and domestic violence charges. On Dec. 18, he allegedly broke into the victim’s home there but fled before the police arrived. He was apprehended and arrested for burglary, trespassing and failure to comply with a court order.
This report is based on a media release from Lt. Mike Butora of the Show Low Police Department. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
