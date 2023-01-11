SHOW LOW — The Show Low Police Department released its log of activity between Jan. 2 through Jan 9.
Jan. 2
Royal Deal, 37, of Show Low, was arrested for violating an order of protection at the Safeway in the 900 block of W. Deuce of Clubs. He reportedly approached the person who swore out the protective order against him, called her names and circled her car. It is charged as a domestic violence offense.
Joshua Gomez, 33, of Phoenix, jumped into an unattended running car at a gas station in the 300 block of E. Deuce of Clubs and drove off. The victim and a witness chased after him and called police who apprehended him. He was charged with theft of a means of transportation and was found to have a felony arrest and two misdemeanor warrants out Maricopa County.
Jan. 3
Preston Wilkening, 28, of Lakeside, attended Justice Court in the 550 block of 9th Place and was found to have a warrant and arrested.
Randolph Brookshire, 21, of Lakeside, was cited for criminally speeding in the 900 block of W. Deuce of Clubs. He reportedly drove 56 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Jan. 4
Also cited for criminal speeding was Arena Draper, 36, of Chinle, for traveling 69 mph in the 45 mph zone along Penrod Road near milepost 3.
Police responded to the Speedway in the 1700 block of S. White Mountain Rd. regarding a woman who was having a “mental breakdown.” Sara Hnatkovich, 33, of Show Low, was determined not to need medical services but was found to have three misdemeanor warrants from the Show Low Justice Court and arrested.
In the 5200 block of S. South Mountain Rd. a Circle K clerk recognized a Jason Brees, 45, of Lakeside, who has been trespassed from the store for shoplifting. Police arrived and arrested him for trespassing and in doing so, removed his hat which reportedly caused a meth pipe to fall out of the hat. He therefor was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
At around 11:00 p.m. along Willis and 34th Ave., police stopped a vehicle driven by Travis Goodrich, 33, of Show Low, and noted a strong odor alcohol and marijuana and signs of impairment. He was arrested for aggravated (felony) DUI and during a search was found to have a small bag of “white crystal-like powder” in his pocket and was also arrested for possessing a dangerous drug. There is no explanation for the felony DUI, but if a DUI driver has a suspended, revoked, cancelled or restricted license, or has two prior convictions for DUI, felony charges are in order.
It appears that Andrew King, 46, of San Carlos, was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Travis Goodrich and arrested on two warrants from the Show Low Justice Court.
Jan. 5
At around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Penrod Rd. Brent Milton, 54, of Camp Verde, was reportedly weaving in the road, not maintaining a consistent speed and driving over lines in the road. When he pulled over, he nearly hit a barrier at a gas station and was arrested for DUI.
At the Safeway, two men who had an altercation in August came across one another. Russell Yeargan, 64, of Show Low, proceeded to punch the other man in the face and was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault.
At around 8:00 p.m. Cynthia May, 46, was found by police in Cibecue passed out at a bus stop near Walmart. She gave police a number of fake names and had an open bottle of alcohol. When police learned her true name she was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Pinetop and charged with consuming alcohol in public and obstructing the police.
In the 800 block of S. Hunter’s Run police arrested Loma Cody, 57, of Whiteriver, who was a caretaker at a home for disabled adults. She reportedly hit a resident and caused bruising. She suspected the resident of stealing her food, said police. Cosy was arrested for abuse of a vulnerable adult, a Class 4 felony.
Jan. 6
At 5:35 a.m. in the 700 block of S. 29th Avenue, Bryan Swinehart, 27, of Vernon, argued with his girlfriend while driving. He reportedly drove in a reckless manner, causing the girlfriend to become ill, threatened to kill her and others in their home and crash his car into the home. When contacted, police found a “large amount” of what the police believe is methamphetamine in his backpack. Swinehart was arrested for endangerment, criminal damage, possessing dangerous drugs, intending to sell them and drug paraphernalia.
Police stopped a vehicle on US 60 and McNeil and arrested three passengers, all from Tucson. Andrew Dennison, 39, was found to have two felony warrants out of Maricopa County. Agamemnnon Goodluck, 40, gave police a fake name but once identified, was arrested on a warrant. Robert Jones was found to have an open container of alcohol hidden in the sleeve of his jacket and was arrested for that.
Eric Wright, 43, of Show Low, was cited for criminally speeding in the 500 block of W. Deuce of Clubs where the speed limit is posted for 35 mph. Wright was reportedly going 63 mph.
Police contacted Anten Jensen, 34, of Show Low, at Motel 6. He was known to have arrest warrants out for him for a felony and a misdemeanor for which he was arrested.
In the 250 block of N. 16th Ave, Rena McConaha, 40, of Show Low, started a physical confrontation with family members, who refused to give her narcotic medicine not prescribed to her. She was found to have four warrants out for her arrest from the Show Low Justice Court and was arrested. She was also charged with aggravated domestic violence which is mandated if the arrestee has prior domestic violence convictions.
Along S. White Mountain Blvd near the Speedway, Quotsaqweou Polequatewa, 25, of Show Low, was arrested on a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court.
Jan. 7
Anthony Lisack, 38, of Show Low, was stopped for a traffic violation along N. Clark Road and cited for driving on a suspended license.
At 1:00 p.m. police observed Ellison Yazzie, 60, of Pinon, stumbling along the 300 block of 15th Drive. He was found to have an open container of alcohol in his backpack and was charged accordingly.
Kestino Todechine, 24, of Pinon, was charged with disorderly conduct for getting into a fight while intoxicated in the 200 block of S. 10th Avenue.
Breanna Wallen, 32, of Cibecue, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over along US 60 and Summit Trail. She was arrested on a warrant from Pinetop Justice Court.
Jan. 8
A little after midnight in Show Low Park, police came across a parked, running vehicle and noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from it. In the vehicle was Erik Grant, 41, of Show Low, who reportedly performed poorly on sobriety tests and produced an alcohol reading of .08. Blood was also drawn because what police believe is methamphetamine was found on his person as well as a straw with white residue on it. He was arrested for two types of DUI, one for alcohol and one for drugs, and possessing dangerous drugs. The blood test results will determine what, if any, drug metabolite(s) were in his body at the time.
Jan. 9
At 7:30 a.m. police contacted Oryan Christopher, 29, of Peoria, in the 2000 block of E. Bluff Ridge Rd. He was “near” a red vehicle and police said he was acting suspiciously. The vehicle turned out to have been stolen from Peoria, and Christopher made strange comments to police including that he “flew” here in the vehicle. Upon arrest for theft of means of transportation, police discovered what they believe is meth pipe on him and was also charged for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Duane Charley, 36, of Show Low, caused some type of disturbance in the 1700 block of 5th Drive to which the police responded. He was arrested on two felony arrest warrants from Maricopa County.
———
This report is based on a media release from Cameron Peterson of the Show Low Police Department. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
