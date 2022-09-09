The Show Low Police Department sent out its weekly media release regarding activity from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.
Aug. 29
Police responded to a call for service in the 500 block of North Ninth Place and arrested Daylan Shipley, 28, of Show Low on a misdemeanor warrant from Show Low Justice Court.
Around 8:30 a.m. Katherine Cardoza, 33, of Show Low reportedly entered a store with bags in the 0 to 100 block of E. Deuce of Clubs, placed merchandise in the bags and left without paying with the intent of reselling the items. She was charged with organized retail theft.
A little before noon in the 900 block of N. Penrod, Eric Perez, 27, of Show Low was found to have an open container of alcohol within his vehicle.
Aug. 30
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance and arrested Shay Simpson, 37, of Show Low for failing to comply with a court order and aggravated domestic violence, the alleged basis of which was two prior domestic violence convictions since 2021. He allegedly threw items “out of a residence while victims were inside.” Police found a warrant out for him as well, from the Show Low Justice Court.
Police responded to a verbal altercation in the 1600 block of W. Deuce of Clubs and arrested Leon Caddo, of Cibecue, on a misdemeanor warrant from the Show Low Justice Court. Marletta Lewis, 36, of Cibecue had two misdemeanor warrants from the same court and was arrested as well. Caddo was charged with drinking in public and disorderly conduct.
At around 9 p.m. police arrested Samuel Fuller, 39, of Show Low in the 5400 block of South White Mountain Road on a felony warrant out of Navajo County Superior Court for a probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant out of Show Low Justice Court.
Aug. 31
At 3:48 a.m. in the 100 block of West Cooley, police arrested Ariel Aubuchon, 22, of Lakeside for assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. He reportedly struck another person causing redness and swelling, damaged a door and wall and engaged in seriously disruptive behavior.
Around noon near the Show Low Bluffs trailhead police arrested Ayden Naungayan-Slaby, 22, of San Diego on a felony warrant.
On Cooley Road and Sixth Avenue police stopped a vehicle and contacted Bobby Tobin, 36, of McNary. He was arrested on a felony warrant out of Navajo County Superior Court, a misdemeanor warrant out of Pinetop Justice Court and drug paraphernalia, which police say was found in his vehicle.
Josiah Lazeire, 18, of Whiteriver was charged with underage drinking in the 900 block of West Deuce of Clubs.
Sept. 1
Brandon Navasie, 24, of Whiteriver was arrested in the 2200 block of East Show Low Lake Road after being transported to a hospital for treatment. He was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants from the Show Low Justice Court and one from the Pinetop Justice Court.
Sept. 2
Rogelio Rodriguez, 38, of Tucson was cited for criminal speeding near milepost 338 along U.S. 60. He was allegedly traveling 80 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
Around 11 a.m. Lewis Stephens, 26, of Shumway was contacted regarding a report of reckless driving. Officers noted signs of alcohol impairment. An open container of alcohol was found n the vehicle and replicated tests showed a bodily alcohol content of .307 and .315.
The presumed level of impairment for purposes of driving is .08; .15 or over results in a charge of extreme DUI.
An alcohol level at or over .20 results in a charge of super extreme DUI. A level over .40 can cause death, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Charlotte Collateta, 51, of Fort Apache appeared at the police station and was found to have misdemeanor warrant out of Show Low Justice Court.
In the 1400 block of East Deuce of Clubs, two men were cited for criminally speeding. Daniel Cox, 37, of Show Low was reportedly traveling 68 mph in a posted 45 mph zone and Gary Durham, 72, of Chandler was observed traveling at 70 mph in the same 45 mph zone.
Sept. 3
Around 2:30 p.m., Henry Gutierrez, 48, of Lakeside was stopped for speeding near Woolford Road and Eighth Street. He was found to have a warrant out for his arrest from the Show Low Justice Court. Police noted signs of intoxication and he was arrested for felony DUI. That means an officer had probable cause to believe Gutierrez was driving while impaired, but the reason it was charged as a felony was not disclosed. Driving while impaired with two prior DUIs and/or on a suspended license elevates a DUI charge to a felony, and the minimum sentence is four months in prison (not jail.) In this case, the companion charge or charges regarding blood-alcohol levels are pending blood test results.
Sept. 4
Richard Gaillac, 55, of Henderson, Nevada, was stopped for speeding in the 1700 block of East Deuce of Clubs and cited for driving on a suspended license.
Matthew Tshudy, 46, of Show Low was reportedly found sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 1400 block of East Deuce of Clubs a little before 5 p.m. Officers noted signs of impairment and replicate test of alcohol levels registered .233 and .235. Police believe his license to drive was suspended at the time, so he faces an aggravated (felony) DUI.
Around 7 p.m. Carlos Lopez, 41, of Show Low reportedly made threats to his girlfriend and the girlfriend’s family members in the 1800 block of South Mule Skinner Loop. He was charged with one count of disorderly conduct and three counts of threatening, all misdemeanor domestic violence offenses.
Anyone accused of crime is presumed by law to be innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. This report is based on a media release from Show Low police Lt. Mike Butora.
