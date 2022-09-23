The Show Low Police Department released a log of activity from Sept. 13-18 which follows:
Sept. 13
Ruben Kaye, 44, of Show Low in the 200 block of E. Deuce of Clubs reported to police that his property was stolen. Investigation revealed that Kaye himself had unlawfully entered someone’s vehicle, damaged it in the process and was found to have the victim’s property in Kaye’s possession.
Marie Flerchinger, 69, of Lakeside was cited for criminally speeding near Central Avenue and McNeil, allegedly traveling 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Sept. 14
Aireale Jonson, 32, of Show Low was arrested in the 1000 block of Fairway Drive on a felony warrant out of Maricopa County Superior Court and a misdemeanor warrant from Snowflake Justice Court.
Charles Kumley, 58, of Show Low was arrested in the 700 block of Fourth Drive on a misdemeanor warrant out of Show Low Municipal Court.
At around 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South White Mountain Road, Omar Delgadillo, 20, was arrested for sexual abuse of someone he had just met by having unwanted “physical sexual contact” with a victim with whom he was having a conversation.
Christopher Nicholas, 42, of Whiteriver was observed drinking alcohol in front of a business in the 5200 block of South White Mountain Road. He was charged with consuming liquor in public.
Sept. 15
At about 2:30 a.m. Janel Kenton, 33, of Joseph City was arrested in the 5800 block of White Mountain Road on a misdemeanor warrant from the Show Low Justice Court.
At 4:15 p.m. near Woolford and Eighth Street, Curtis Hook, 72, of Show Low was charged with being in actual physical control of a vehicle while impaired and having a bodily alcohol content of .243 and .246 in replicate tests within two hours of being in actual physical control. He was charged with APC while impaired, being over the legal limit (.08), the extreme limit (.15), and the super extreme limit (.20). APC is a type of DUI that usually occurs when someone is found to be behind the wheel of a vehicle running or not and inebriated or unconscious.
Sept. 16
At around 10:15 a.m., Sheyanne Birdsong, 29, of Show Low was in a single-vehicle collision near Sixth Drive and McNeil and officers allegedly noted signs and symptoms of impairment, possibly by drugs. Charges for driving while impaired and driving with an illegal drug metabolite in the body are pending results of a lab test.
Angel Gamboa, 27, of Show Low was reportedly intoxicated at 1:20 p.m. in the 800 block of South 11th Avenue and was arrested for conducting himself in a way that disturbed the peace and quiet of the victim and the neighborhood, which resulted in a charge of disorderly conduct, alleged to be a domestic violence offense.
In the 1600 block of West Deuce of Clubs, Freddie Esparza, 34, of Show Low was stopped for a traffic infraction and cited then released for driving on a suspended license. A passenger, Shelby Morris, 29, of Show Low was arrested on misdemeanor warrant out of the Show Low Municipal Court and drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in her purse and underneath the seat in which she was sitting. She was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 17
Ronald Wheeler, 52, of Show Low was arrested during a traffic stop in the 1700 block of West Deuce of Clubs for violating sex offender registration requirements after police determined that he failed to notify the county about his current address after having lived at the new address for several years.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3000 block of Show Low Lake Road at around 10 p.m. They found Dantarrious Lavender, 18, of Show Low to be intoxicated and having damaged property in the home. During his arrest Lavender reportedly kicked and threatened the arresting officers. He was also found to have four misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest from the Show Low and Pinetop justice courts. He was charged anew with a felony assault against an officer and domestic violence disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Sept. 18
At 1 a.m. on Whipple Street near the Elks Lodge, police contacted Melissa Kenchiova, 55, of Show Low for suspicion of DUI. During the arrest process, a glass pipe was reportedly found in her purse. Officers also discovered a probation violation warrant out of Navajo County Superior Court. DUI charges are pending lab analysis.
