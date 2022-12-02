For Nov. 21-27

First, there was an uptick in citations for criminal speed defined as driving at a speed 20 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit. It’s a Class 3 misdemeanor carrying a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, one year of probation, and three points assessed against the driver’s MVD record (eight or more points within one year can result in a license suspension.) Persons cited may be able to attend the defensive driving program and have the ticket dismissed if the judge or hearing officer allows it. Persons cited are:

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.