For Nov. 21-27
First, there was an uptick in citations for criminal speed defined as driving at a speed 20 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit. It’s a Class 3 misdemeanor carrying a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, one year of probation, and three points assessed against the driver’s MVD record (eight or more points within one year can result in a license suspension.) Persons cited may be able to attend the defensive driving program and have the ticket dismissed if the judge or hearing officer allows it. Persons cited are:
• Jacob Contreras, 24, of Pima cited for going 68 mph in a 45 mph zone along South White Mountain Road.
• Jake Meyer, 31, of Eagar was reportedly traveling 58 mph in a 35 mph zone on West Owens.
• Mitchell Williams, 25, of Casa Grande was clocked at 58 mph in a 35 mph zone on US 60 and Third Avenue Mitchell was also cited for driving on a suspended license.
• Carolyln Ochoa, 78, of Show Low was reportedly driving 66 mph in a 45 mph zone along US 60, milepost 344.
• Linda Charles, 29, of Plymouth Mountain, Pennsylvania, was driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone on US 60 and Summit Trail.
• Santhoshkumar Telukuntla, 33, of Gilbert was cited for driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone in the 4400 block of South White Mountain Road.
• Joseph Dewitt, 46, of Mesa was clocked at 60 mph in a 35 mph zone in the 100 block of West Deuce of Clubs.
Jennifer Morse, 65, of Lakeside traveled at 71 mph in a 45 mph zone on US 60 near the armory.
• Venkat Yepuri, 25, of Chandler was driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone on Clark and Old Linden roads.
Nov. 21
Police responded to a report that a driver was smoking something and driving erratically in the 900 block of West Deuce of Clubs at around 11 a.m. They discovered Paul Thomas, 34, of Show Low slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle and showing signs of impairment. He consented to a search of the vehicle and police found drug paraphernalia. A drug recognition investigation included a blood draw, and once, analyzed, charges may include driving while impaired, driving with an illegal drug metabolite in the body, possession of a narcotic drug and drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 22
Also around 11 a.m., police came upon Ignacio Solis, 44, of Heber asleep at the wheel of a vehicle on Penrod Road near Show Low Bluffs. The officer suspected impairment. Solis performed poorly on sobriety test and produced a bodily alcohol readings of .151 and .155. He was charged with driving while impaired, having an alcohol level of the legal limit of .08 and extreme DUI; that is, having an alcohol level of .15 or over.
Police responded to an address in the 2100 block of West Pine Grove regarding a domestic dispute. Arrested was Jami Lanser, 49, of Show Low for disorderly conduct (throwing a remote at, and d someone) and false reporting to police.
Nov. 23
Cora Hovel, 36, of HonDah, John Hovel, 38, of Whiteriver and Christopher Palmer, 30, of Whiteriver were contacted at a bus stop near 5400 South White Mountain Road. The Hovels were reportedly drinking alcohol in public and Palmer was arrested on a parole violation warrant from the Arizona Department of Corrections and one from the Phoenix Municipal Court.
Nov. 23
Around noon in the 5600 block of South White Mountain Road, witnesses reported an intoxicated person getting ready to drive. Police found Garnet Lewry, 50, of Lakeside behind the wheel of a vehicle and showing signs of impairment. She performed poorly on sobriety, was arrested and stopped cooperating. A warrant allowed a blood draw and charges await the lab results. Her license to drive was suspended at the time, so police will consider aggravated (felony) DUI charges.
Nov. 24
In the first block of West Deuce of Clubs, police contacted Brandon Smith, 30, of Denver regarding a disturbance. He was arrested on a parole violation warrant from the Colorado Department of Corrections.
Richard Rodrigues, 46, of Payson was stopped along Clark Road for traffic violations. Police suspected impairment by drugs, possible DUI charges await the lab results of a blood draw.
Nov. 25
Gerald Bon, 54, of Vernon was contacted around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of North Penrod. He was in a vehicle parked while running and had his foot on the brake pedal. Bon’s driver’s licenses had been suspended in two states and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. Suspecting impairment by drugs, police secured a blood draw and charges await the results. Because of his suspended license, authorities will consider aggravated (felony) DUI charges.
Shawn Reese, 42, of Concho was pulled over for a vehicle equipment violation in the 5200 block of South White Mountain Road. He was found to have a suspended license and was arrested on a warrant form the Pinetop Justice Court.
Also cited for driving on a suspended license was Timothy Egan, 28, of Show Low after a traffic stop for speeding on Penrod Road.
Patrick Pittman, 28, of Reserve, New Mexico, was stopped for a vehicle equipment violation on US 60 at milepost 341. He was arrested on a felony warrant from the Apache County Superior Court.
Brianne Hall, 24, of Show Low was cited for driving on a suspended license in the 1900 block of East Deuce of Clubs.
Likewise, Kaitlyn Gormally, 29, of Show Low was cited for driving on a suspended license near SR 260 and Timberline.
Nov. 26
At about 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Deuce of Clubs, Paul Soderquist 31, of Show Low was observed driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, ran through construction barricades and failed to stop at two stop signs. Police detained him, but Soderquist was able to slide the handcuffs “to the front,” and tired to discard drug paraphernalia which was found later in the patrol car. A search of his vehicle found narcotic drugs. Charges include possession of a narcotic drug and paraphernalia, aggressive driving and reckless driving.
On Old Linden Road and Sixth Street, police stopped Arlonzo Banashley, 33 of Cibecue for a traffic violation. He was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Pinetop Justice Court.
Nov. 27
On Central Avenue and Owens Street, Sara Clark, 41, was cited for driving on a suspended license, and about an hour later, Brianna Wheeler, 28, of Scottsdale was cited for the same thing on US 60 and Penrod.
At about 2:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of South White Mountain Road, officers came upon Christopher Parsons, 27, of Show Low passed out in a vehicle’s driver’s seat with a pipe in his hand. He was arrested on warrants from the Arizona Department of Corrections and the Snowflake Justice Court. After the arrest, he was searched and found to have dangerous drugs, narcotic drugs and paraphernalia. He was charged accordingly.
At about 4 p.m. at the police department, Rashaun Sligh showed up “knowing that he had a … warrant for his arrest out of the Show Low Justice Court.” When police advised Sligh that he was under arrest, he reportedly began playing music on his phone and “began acting in a manner it was obvious he was going to fight,” police said. A struggle ensued during which chairs were broken and Sligh was zapped with a stun gun. Charges include criminal damage and resisting arrest.
