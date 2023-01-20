SHOW LOW — The Show Low Police Department released its log of activity from the period of time between Jan. 10 and Jan. 17. There were no entries for Jan. 10.
Jan. 11
Mathew Hutchins, 18, of Pinetop, was cited for criminal speed in the 100 block of East Deuce of Clubs for reportedly driving 57 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Jan. 12
Paul Thomas, 34, of Show Low, was driving along State Route 260 and South Hall and was recognized by an officer as having recently been arrested for DUI, which tends to result in a suspension of a driver’s license. A records check allegedly confirmed that it was suspended. He was stopped and cited for driving on a suspended license.
Jan. 13
Caezar Padena, 29, of Vernon, was cited for criminal speed for reportedly driving 63 mph in the 35 mph zone along US Route 60 near Elk Ridge.
Camerino Gachupin, 30, of Sanders, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in the 4600 block of East Deuce of Clubs. He was cited for allegedly having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
James Jarrrell, 63, of Show Low, was stopped for allegedly speeding in the 4600 block of East Deuce of Clubs. The officer allegedly saw a blue straw with a burnt ends in the vehicle which could be drug paraphernalia. A search led to the discovery of 91 fentanyl pills: 49 in a DVD case in the vehicle and 42 in a pouch that the passenger Jacki Brand, 57 of Show Low allegedly discarded while “using the restroom on the side of the road,” according to police. Charges included possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Near midnight, police responded to a call about men allegedly drinking on the property of the Quality Inn on East Deuce of Clubs. One of the men, Charles Inman, 67, of Show Low, was found to have a felony warrant and was arrested.
Jan. 14
At around 8:45 a.m., a vehicle driven by Trason Leggett, Sr. of Layton, Utah was stopped for allegedly speeding along US Route 60 and 32nd Street. The vehicle was reported stolen from Mohave County. Passengers included Leggett’s son Trason Leggett, Jr., 33, and Sierra Scott, 29, both of Ocala, Florida. As it turns out, Senior Leggett said he reported that his son had allegedly stolen the vehicle after assaulting him, but they worked it all out and wanted to withdraw the stolen vehicle report. A call to Mohave County resolved that problem. However, during a search, police found a zippered pouch under the passenger seat which appeared to contain methamphetamine. The occupants admitted to having used the drug in the past and were all arrested on charges of possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
In the 500 block of West Deuce of Clubs, Jared Franklin, 43, of Apache Junction, was stopped for allegedly speeding and cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Around 6:23 p.m. an officer observed a vehicle “swerving severely in two lanes of traffic” near the intersection of US Route 60 and State Route 260. The driver, Stanislaus Willie, 59, of Round Rock, allegedly showed signs of impairment and because his license was revoked for a previous DUI, was arrested on charges of aggravated DUI, a felony.
Ryan Garcia, 40, of St. Johns, was stopped for alleged traffic violations along US Route 60 and 27th Place. The officer allegedly noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Garcia performed poorly on sobriety tests. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DUI. Garcia was also arrested on a warrant out of the Springerville Justice Court.
Around 9:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Deuce of Clubs, police allegedly saw Elise Foster, 36, of Snowflake, attempting to turn her car; but she ended up “entirely across the road into the opposing traffic lane,” according to police. An officer allegedly noticed an odor of alcohol, but Foster denied drinking. She reportedly performed poorly on sobriety tests and two breath tests allegedly registered alcohol levels of .116. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and having an alcohol level at or above the legal limit of .08.
Jan. 15
A little after midnight, police observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign, making a wide turn, weaving within a traffic lane and striking a curb while turning right. The driver Darius Albert, 29, of Show Low, allegedly said he had “two beers” but produced breath test results of .241 and .243. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, being over the legal limit of .08, and being over the super extreme DUI limit of .20.
A few hours later, at 2:27 a.m. at 805 West Whipple Street, Jeffery Kilcoin, 35, of Show Low, was observed driving a vehicle which allegedly failed to stop and used lanes improperly. The officer followed Kilcoin and allegedly observed him driving slowly down the middle of the road, signaling a turn very early, running a stop sign and alternately driving very slowly then accelerating to the point of speeding. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI. There is no mention of a breath test or blood draw.
Jimmy George, 52, of Show Low, was contacted for jaywalking in the 600 block of East Deuce of Clubs. He was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from Holbrook.
Police received a call from a relative of Joseph Stradling, 40, of Taylor, to check his welfare. An officer contacted him at a motel and arrested him on a warrant out of Apache County.
London Brooksby, 22, of St. George, Utah was cited for allegedly criminally speeding in the 200 block of West Cooley Street. He reportedly drove 81 mph in a 45-mph zone.
Halie Cochran, 22 of St. Johns, reportedly started a fight with her boyfriend, in an apartment in the 200 block of West Cooley Street. She allegedly threw things at him and bit and scratched him. She was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault.
Jan. 16
Officer noted a vehicle driven by Vino Burnette, Jr., 39, of Ft. Apache, allegedly perform “unusual driving maneuvers” and noticed that the plate on the vehicle came back invalid. When contacted, Burnette allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol and said he was “hung over.” After reportedly performing poorly on sobriety test, he was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and driving under the influence without an interlock device.
Shadow Gregg, 28, of Cibecue, was a passenger in a vehicle which was pulled over in the 1900 block of West Deuce of Clubs and was arrested on a warrant from Show Low.
Jan. 17
Preston Orr, 27, of Lakeside, was admitted to a medical facility in the 2200 block of Show Low Lake Rd. and apparently unhappy that he was there. He allegedly punched and damaged a wall and was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
Leander Johnson, 47, of Vail, Colorado was cited for criminal speeding for reportedly driving 81 mph in the 55 mph zone along US Route 60 near milepost 338.
Braden Harris, 20, of Show Low, was also stopped for allegedly speeding along State Route 260 near Pine Ridge. Police allegedly noted signs of impairment. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and being impaired and driving while underage for alcohol. There is no mention of a breath test or blood draw.
