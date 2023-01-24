SHOW LOW—The Show Low Police Department released its log of activity for the period of time of Jan. 18 through 22.
Jan. 18
Officer came into contact with Lisa Lowry, 43, of Concho, while investigating a vehicle collision on Cooley Street near Clark Road. She was arrested on a warrant from Snowflake Justice Court.
At about 7:00 p.m. near State Route 260 and Woolford Road, an officer observed a vehicle swerving and nearly colliding with the sidewalk twice. The driver was identified as Katerina Lucas, 31, of Pinetop, who reportedly admitted to drinking. She allegedly told the officer that she was “drunk,” and the officer said that she couldn’t do sobriety tests. Lucas was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She may face additional charges after the department gets the results of a blood draw from her.
In the 2500 block of West Whipple Street, a driver struck a mailbox and left the scene without attempting to give information required by law in such a circumstance. Derek Coburn, 24 of Show Low was contacted the next day and allegedly admitted to the crash. He was cited for leaving the scene of a collision.
A vehicle driven by Chad Bilodeau, 42, of Vernon, was pulled over because the license plate on it allegedly wasn’t visible. He was found to have a child support warrant out of Maricopa County. Bilodeau reportedly told the officer that he had a handgun in the console of the vehicle and invited the officer to take it. When the officer opened the compartment, he allegedly saw a glass pipe with burned residue and later, found a baggy containing what is believed to be methamphetamine. Bilodeau was arrested not only on the warrant, but on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 19
A little after midnight an officer responded to the Snowy River Motel on East Deuce of Clubs about someone banging on doors. Darwin Jones, 64, of Nutrioso, allegedly fit the description of the suspect and was found to be intoxicated and had a warrant out of the Pinetop Justice Court. He was arrested.
In the Walmart parking lot, witnesses reported a man was fighting with a woman who turned out to be his girlfriend, and pushed her to the ground. When officers showed up, Joshua Pember, 26, of Show Low, allegedly told them he was trying to force the woman into a car, but the woman said she sat down to prevent him from pushing her and that she was afraid of him. Officers decided to arrest Pember, but he resisted. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Jan. 20
Albert Barraza, 30, of Lakeside, was in a car dealership in the Northern Arizona Auto Mall and allegedly began yelling and swearing at everyone, according to police. He was cited for disorderly conduct.
Jan. 21
According to police, officers found Susan Shedenhelm, 74, of Chandler, was driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone in the 500 block of West Deuce of Clubs. She reportedly told the officer she didn’t know what the speed limit was and was cited for criminally speeding.
A little before 11 a.m. at Old Linden Road and 6th Drive, an officer observed a vehicle abruptly swerve over a line in the road. Police contacted the driver, Sheena Robles, 38, of Concho, who allegedly showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on sobriety tests. Possible charges for DUI and DUI Drugs are pending the results of the analysis of a blood draw.
Daniel Luna Marin, 27, of Snowflake, and his wife were allegedly fighting on the side of the road near 16th Ave and Old Linden Road. He reportedly pulled a knife on her and was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault (deadly weapon). When officers searched him, they allegedly found syringes, pipes with burnt residue, and two “plastic seals” containing what is believed to be methamphetamine. Besides the assault, Marin was arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs and paraphernalia.
Jan. 22
At around 3:20 a.m. Jhoanna Ochoa-Hernandez, 19, of Payson, was pulled over for alleged traffic violations along Old Linden Road near 32nd Avenue. She exhibited signs of impairment, but had a “medical emergency” during her contact with the officers and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Officers secured a warrant for a blood draw and possible charges are awaiting the analysis. Meantime, her passenger, Trenton Fansler, 18 of Globe, also allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking and was cited for being underage and having alcohol in his body.
Michael Fobell, 65, of Show Low, was pulled over for allegedly speeding along US Route 60 and 40th Street. An officer noted an odor of alcohol and Fobell allegedly performed poorly on sobriety tests. The California Research Institute, which developed the standard field sobriety tests, once said that an overweight person or someone over 59 years old, impaired or not, may not give accurate results from those divided attention tests. Breath tests of Fobell allegedly registered reading of .066 and .061, under the legal limit of .08. However, the law states that depending on the person, a naive drinker for example, one is guilty of driving while impaired if the alcohol consumed, regardless of the level, impairs one’s ability to drive “at least to the slightest degree.” Fobell was cited for one count of driving while impaired.
Robert Nickerson, 64, of Show Low, was stopped for allegedly speeding in the 1600 block of West Deuce of Clubs around 11 p.m., but immediately proceeded to enter a store there. He returned to his vehicle when the officer ordered him to, and police allegedly noticed an odor of alcohol about Nickerson. Police asked Nickerson to step out of his vehicle for field sobriety tests, but he reportedly refused and gripped the steering wheel so tightly that officers had to pry his hands off of it. While trying to handcuff him, the Nickerson reportedly pulled his arms away but once handcuffed produced a breath test result in the extreme DUI range, at or over 0.15. Nickerson complied with a blood draw and further charges may be forthcoming after analysis. He was charged with suspicion of DUI, being over the legal alcohol limit, over the extreme DUI limit and resisting arrest.
This report is based on a media release from Cameron Peterson of the Show Low Police Dept. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
