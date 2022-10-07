The Show Low Police log of activity for Sept. 26 through Oct. 2:
Sept. 26
At about 4 a.m. Michael Kee, 35, of Ganado was pulled over for a registration violation along U.S. 60 and Hacienda Pines and found to be driving on a suspended license.
Michael Horn, 35, of Show Low was cited for criminally speeding in the 2899 block of South White Mountain Road, going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Likewise, Phillip Smigiel, 20, of Snowflake was clocked doing 95 mph in the 65 mph zone on SR 77 at milepost 348.
Sept. 27
During a call for service, Michael Fletcher, 44, of Mesa was arrested in the 700 block of West Deuce of Clubs on a felony warrant out of Navajo County Superior Court.
At Show Low High School, Daniel Kenchovia, 18, of Show Low struck another student with his vehicle.
The student suffered injuries, and Kenchiova allegedly left the scene without exchanging the required information. He was cited for leaving the scene of a collision, reckless driving and endangerment.
Sept. 28
At about 5:50 p.m. Deron Lupe, 37, of Cibecue was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 600 block of North Clark Road with open containers of alcohol around him. Replicate tests showed a .242 and .239 bodily alcohol content and his privileges to drive were suspended. He was charged with aggravated DUI and for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
In the 5400 block of South White Mountain Road, Robert Palmer, 44, of Whiteriver was at a bus stop from which he had been trespassed and was “extremely intoxicated.”
He was cited for trespassing and released to medical providers per his request.
Sept. 29
At about 6:30 a.m. in the 200 blcok of West Cooley Road, Garren Gass, 31, of Pinetop allegedly choked a woman with both hands, threatened to kill her and tried to suffocate her with a blanket.
He was arrested for aggravated assault by impairing breathing alleged as a domestic violence offense.
At about 10 p.m. in the 400 block of North White Mountain Road, Somnang Thach, 41, of Show Low threw a beer can out of the window of the car he was driving and the officer who stopped him noted signs of impairment.
He was cited for littering and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. A DUI charge(s) are pending the results of a blood draw for which officers had to swear out a warrant.
Sept. 30
Jerry Jackson, 20, of Peoria was cited fo driving on a suspended license near U.S. 60 and Nikolaus.
Timothy Balthazor, 50, of Gilbert was cited for traveling 75 mph in the 1700 block of West Deuce of Clubs where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.
Steven Vigil, 33, of Show Low was cited for drinking alcohol in public when he was observed drinking while sitting in a car outside a bar in the 400 block of West Deuce of Clubs.
Oct. 1
A little after midnight, Kimberly Sullins, 56, of Show Low was arrested in the 1500 block of West Owens on a warrant out of Show Low Municipal Court.
Henry Dye, 47, of Show Low was arrested in the 5400 block of South White Mountain Road on a misdemeanor warrant out of Show Low Justice Court.
Shalene Church, 29, of Taylor was arrested in the 2200 block of East Show Low Lake Road was charged with felony assault on a health care professional after allegedly punching a nurse in the chest while being treated, and threatening to kill her.
At around 10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 and SR 260, George Hackett, 47, of Phoenix was stopped for a traffic violation and after the officer noted signs of impairment was given a test of bodily alcohol content which produced replicate readings of .167 and .178.
He was charged with three misdemeanor crimes: driving while impaired, having a blood alcohol content at or over .08 and at or over. 15 (extreme DUI) within two hours of driving.
On U.S. 60 near Tower Offices a little after 11 p.m. Cecilia Lines, 39, of Safford was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DUI after being stopped for a traffic violation. After the officer noted signs of impairment, (not clear whether by alcohol or drugs or both) blood was drawn and charge(s) await lab analysis of the sample.
Oct. 2
Th following people were cited for criminal speed for traveling 20 or more mph over the posted speed limit:
• Vicente Hun Pan, 26, of Phoenix, 92 mph in a posted 64 on U.S. 60 near Thunder Raceway.
Adam Monaco, 38, of Florence, 95 in a posted 45 mph zone near Clark Road and 20th Avenue.
Amber Elder, 43, of Tucson, 69 mph in a 45 mph on U.S. 60 near the Northern Arizona Auto Mall.
This report is based on a weekly media release from Show Low Police Lt. Mike Butora. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
