The Show Low police log for Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Oct. 31
Jacob Roginiel, 19, of Show Low was observed by witnesses driving recklessly in a parking lot in the 5400 block of White Mountain Road. Police responded after he had smashed into a concrete pillar and stop sign “causing extensive damage.” Police suspected alcohol impairment and Roginiel produced bodily alcohol results of .166 and .171. He was cited for DUI, being over the legal limit of .08, extreme DUI (over .15) endangerment and reckless driving.
Nov. 1
Robert Lewis, 42, of Cibecue was contacted for “soliciting” at a business in the 1600 block of West Deuce of Clubs. It was determined that he had stolen alcohol from there and was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Pinetop Justice Court.
Police contacted William Anderson, 18, of Show Low, in the 600 block of 34th Drive. He was found to have three misdemeanor warrants for his arrest; two from Show Low Justice Court, one from Pinetop Justice Court.
At around 8 p.m. police were investigating a call for service in the 4800 block of South White Mountain Road when William Walker, 36, of Show Low reportedly began shouting racial slurs and acting disruptively. While being arrested, Walker pulled away from and struggled with the officer. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Nov. 2
Tony Attakai, 67, of Show Low was arrested in the 500 block of East Deuce of Clubs on a misdemeanor warrant from the Show Low Justice Court..
Mario Hill, 24, of Show Low was cited on Woolford Road for criminal speed. He was allegedly traveling 56 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Nov. 3
Gregory Osborne, 33, of Pinetop was scheduled to produce a urine sample as part of his supervised probation. Police say that he used a “fake penis and urine.” Later, a vehicle search turned up drug paraphernalia and a large fixed-blade knife that he is prohibited from possessing. He was cited for tampering with evidence (the urinalyses) possessing drug paraphernalia and a weapons charge.
Jahaziel Espinoza, 19, of Phoenix was cited for criminal speed for reportedly traveling 57 mph in a posted 35 mph zone along the U.S. 60 near Eighth Avenue.
In the 200 block of 16th Avenue, police arrested Wayonashka Conner, 35, and Joseph Tinley, 29 both of Show Low for disorderly conduct by fighting, alleged as a domestic violence offenses.
Nov. 4
Pamela Westbrook, 60, of Globe was cited for criminal speed along the U.S. 60 near Northern Pioneer College. She was reportedly traveling 60 mph in 35 mph zone.
Around the same time, Jordan Schrader, 21, of Tucson was stopped for speeding in the 500 block of West Deuce of Clubs and cited for driving on a suspended license.
At around 8 that evening, Harrison Marshall, 28, of Scottsdale was observed driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone along SR 260 and 23rd Avenue. He was cited for criminal speed.
Later at around 10:15 p.m. police responded to a reckless driving call and came upon a vehicle at a convenience store with the lights on, engine running and Trudale Yazzie, 29, of Whiteriver sleeping behind the wheel. The driver was given replicate breath tests for alcohol and produced readings of .147 and .154. Open containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle and Yazzie was cited for DUI, being over the legal limit of .08 , extreme DUI (over .15) and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Nov. 5
Along SR 260 and Pine Oaks, Jacob Black, 27, of Surprise was observed driving 91 mph in a 45 mph zone and was cited for criminal speeding.
Nov. 6
Marco Solis, 26, of Mission, Texas, was pulled over for a traffic violation and arrested on a felony warrant out of Hidalgo County, Texas.
Brent Smith, 30, of Lakeside was stopped for a traffic violation at SR 260 and Cedar Ridge. Officer suspected impairment by drugs and a drug recognition evaluation led to a blood draw for cannabis. Charges if any are pending results of the lab analysis. The police log indicates Smith is suspected of aggravated (felony) DUI but there’s no explanation for that.
Rocky Brown, 18, of Lakeside was observed driving 81 mph in a 45 mph zone along the 1700 block of White Mountain Road; he was cited for criminal speed.
This report was based on a media release from Lt. Mike Butora of the Show Low Police Department. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.