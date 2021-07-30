SHOW LOW — One especially lucky Show Low Powerball lottery player will get a hefty check in the mail very soon.
According to Arizona State Lottery officials, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was claimed in the Valley yesterday. The ticket was purchased from the Speedway located at 1790 South White Mountain Road in Show Low for the drawing held Saturday, July 24.
The winner beat the odds of 1 in 913,129.18 by matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball number. Saturday’s winning numbers were 1, 4, 11, 59, 67 with Powerball number 10.
Recommendations for Powerball winners
Lottery officials highly recommend a Powerball winner immediately sign the back of the winning ticket and check it at a local retailer, where a long claim form will print after scanning, if it is indeed a winner. Be advised the retailer must hand back both the original ticket and the blank claim form.
But before you sign though, keep in mind that the wining ticket holder must be a minimum of 21 years of age. Tickets must be redeemed at either the Phoenix or Tucson Lottery office between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, except government holidays.
Once the ticket has been redeemed, Powerball winners usually receive their checks after 14 business days. The Lottery is legally required to withhold 24% for federal taxes and 4.8% for state income taxes for US citizens or resident aliens. For non-resident aliens, the current withholding tax is 30% federal and 6% state.
For winnings less than $100,000, winning player’s name will be available upon request. For winnings over $100,000, winners have the option to remain anonymous.
Deadline
All draw game tickets expire 180 days from the draw date. Once a ticket has expired, it cannot be redeemed – even if it is a winner. Every Powerball winner has 60 days from the date the ticket is presented in Lottery offices for validation to decide whether they want the cash option or an annuity.
According to the Arizona lottery website, there is still a $1,000,000 unclaimed Powerball prize from the May 22 draw date, which will expire on Nov. 18. It is unclear from the website where the winning ticket was sold. Perhaps the winner is still making arrangements for their financial windfall or perhaps they need to clean out their glovebox.
For more information, visit arizonalottery.com.
