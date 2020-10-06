SHOW LOW — Show Low Public Library is pleased to announce that the library will once again be open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning October 17. These limited hours will allow patrons who are unable to attend the library during weekdays to attend on Saturdays and also allow staff the time needed to clean and sanitize the library after closing for the day.
For more information, please call the library at (928) 532-4070 or check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/showlowlibrary/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.