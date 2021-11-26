Thomas Holl at Canyon Creek Logging and Show Low city staff put the city Christmas tree in place at Show Low City Hall Monday. The tree will officially be lit the night of Dec. 4.

jleechjr

Please help us fill the street in front of City Hall. A 38ft Christmas Tree

