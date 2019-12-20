Show Low receives "clean" financial audit

SHOW LOW — The December Show Low City Council meeting of 2019 was held Tuesday, Dec. 3. One of the agenda items included a presentation of the city’s financial audit report, conducted by a representative from Hinton Burdick CPA’s & Advisors.
The audit representative stated the City of Show Low received a “clean” audit with no compliance findings. There were a handful of year-end accounting adjustments which were described as “typical” for end year municipality-type audits.
Financial highlights, government wide, included a “total net position” for the city at $161,439,069 on June 30, 2019 which indicates a net position increase of $8.4 million when compared to last year.
A $6.9 million portion of the increase was attributed to “governmental activities” while $1.5 million came from business-type activities including water, wastewater and refuse fees.
“Total revenues from all sources were reported as $37.5 million and the cost of all City programs was $29 million,” according to the audit report. City sales tax continue to be a primary source of revenue with a 8.54 percent increase reflected this fiscal year.
Capital assets
Significant additions to Show Low’s capital assets included the $2.5 million airport runway rehabilitation project. Also included were various road improvements on McNeil, 8th Street and Thornton which totaled approximately $1.1 million.
Sewer and water line improvements completed in Sierra Vista Subdivision costing $550,847 were also mentioned as a significant capital improvement project/asset.
Debt
“Governmental fund long-term debt decreased by $2,074,941 as a cost of regularly scheduled annual debt service,” indicated the report summary.
In addition, “utility fund long-term debt decreased by $757,248 as a result of regularly scheduled annual debt service.”
Finally, Hinton Burdick reported that debt service payments schedule for fiscal year 2020 “should be approximately” $1.8 million” which is less than what the city experienced in fiscal year 2029 as a result of the three bonds that were paid off.
If you would like more information about the audit or the information presented, contact Show Low City Clerk Tamra Reidhead at 928- 532-4061 or Administrative Services Director Justin Johnson at 928-532-4024.
Also visit https://www.showlowaz.gov/ and click on the Finance tab under Departments to access the independent accounts’ report in more detail as well as the FY2020 budget adopted June 18, 2019.
