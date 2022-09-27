Going offline is said to have a positive effect on most people’s mental health, but for one Show Low resident and his neighbors it’s proven to be anything but.
Fernando Campos moved to Show Low with his wife, Lisa, in September 2021. They are currently renting to allow them the opportunity to keep an eye on a house they are having built in Torreon. Earlier this month, Campos made his way to some of his neighbors’ properties to introduce himself and get an idea of what living in the area was like.
Campos said, “Turns out, we’re internet-less up here. No matter who we talk to I’m being told that getting internet service at the new house is apparently impossible.”
And while a lack of internet access may not seem like such a bad thing, it can be when someone requires it to make a living.
Campos and his wife both work from home. The American Opportunity Survey, which was released in late July, says that 58% of the country’s population has the option to work from home part time, and about 35% have the option to work full time from home. In October 2020, it was reported that Synchrony Financial, along with several customer service and package shipping companies, would allow all its employees to work from home if they wanted.
Campos is in the 35% category, and coincidentally also works for Synchrony. He says he enjoys his work but worries if he’ll be able to stay there if his new permanent home doesn’t have internet access.
Dennis Schlueter is one of the neighbors who informed Campos about the lack of internet services in the area. His and Campos’ backyards share a property line and are less than 20 yards away from a house on the opposite side the residents of which had no problem getting Sparklight internet in their home.
Schlueter purchased his property as a summer home and didn’t find out he wouldn’t have internet access until he went to apply for his occupancy permit. “The situation is incredibly frustrating, especially when it’s hard to get an answer from anyone because they’re too busy pointing fingers at the other people involved.”
Sparklight hasn’t been of much help to either Campos or Schlueter. Campos said, “They’ll sell me the services, but they have nothing to connect those services to since apparently the area isn’t hooked up for it.”
Schlueter clarified, saying, “When I spoke to them first they told me there wasn’t any cable in the ground. The second time, they told me they wouldn’t be able to bounce a signal over here.”
A quick glance at a Torreon Realty site shows over 20 listings with prices ranging from $450,000 to over $1 million. Some list internet access as an available utility and some don’t, but there is no discernible line between available and unavailable.
This leaves Campos in an uncomfortable situation. When asked if he would have considered moving to the area knowing of the potential troubles he said, “absolutely not, and we honestly don’t know what we are going to do if we can’t get it. Besides, if I wanted to sell this property who, in this day and age, would want to buy it knowing there’s no internet hookup?” Presumably, not many, but this is the predicament the Camposes and their neighbors are in until it is resolved.
Both Campos and the White Mountain Independent asked Sparklight for a concrete answer as to why the area is unserviceable. Campos said, “I called both the 1-800 and local number and was advised again that I was not in a service area. I told them about my neighbors (on the same block) that had Sparklight and he didn’t know what to say.”
Sparklight did not reply to the Independent.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
