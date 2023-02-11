The Show Low School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month at the council chambers, 181 N. Ninth St. in Show Low. The board last met on Feb. 9.
The board heard a presentation from the Show Low High School spirit line team. Anna Khan, head coach for the SLHS spirit line, was joined at the podium with seven members of her cheer team and spoke about her student’s achievements at the TSC Mountain Classic cheer competition, held at Show Low High School on Jan. 14.
The competition was the first of its kind held in the White Mountains. The junior high spirit line, JV spirit line, cheer and all girls stunt teams all won first place in their respective groups. The varsity pom team won their division with the high scoring pom routine in the competition.
The school board heard from Jerry Butler, Career and Technical Education director for SLHS. During his presentation, he spoke about the benefits of CTE participation for high school students. He stated that 95% of CTE students graduate high school: a 10% margin above the national average. At SLHS, he said 66% of the school’s population were enrolled in at least one CTE program.
“We’re really trying to grow our program offerings to include other (subjects) that aren’t being addressed,” he said. He listed three new programs: sports medicine and rehabilitation, computer coding, and law and public safety.
Superintendent Kevin St. John provided his monthly report. In the report, he states recent wage increases have added approximately $240,000 to the school’s 2022-2023 budget. The district is also considering a 4% increase for all certified staff, adding a $275,000 outlay to the following year’s budget.
The report reads, “We are also in need of adjusting our current administrative staff (including the school psychologist) for competitive and natural movement from within our own ranks (approximately $70,000).”
The report lists 16 positions being considered “if financially sensible and desired,” which include assistant principals at Whipple Ranch and Nikolaus Homestead Elementary Schools, an additional math teacher, counselor, and security guard at SLHS and student services and interventionist specialists.
Superintendent St. John then gave the floor to Jami Ramsay, federal programs director, and Shawn West, director of facilities and transportation, both for SLUSD. The pair announced SLUSD had been approved for an Arizona Transportation Modernization Grant.
West explained the grant will be used for GPS software and an app that will help parents know when their children have been picked up or dropped off, specifically those with special needs.
The board moved to approve the hiring of Heather Douglass as acting principal at Whipple Ranch Elementary School. Douglass has worked with SLUSD since 1998 as a teacher, reading specialist, instructional coach and interim principal.
Douglass was joined at the podium by Charla Cosgray, principal at Linden Elementary. St. Johns then moved to transfer Cosgray to the position of instruction and curriculum director, describing her as an “A+ candidate.” Both motions passed unanimously.
The school board moved the approve the 2023-2024 school calendar year. The calendar (developed by a “committee including teachers, classified staff, and a parent”) includes 144.5 instructional days and 180 staff days. The motion passed unanimously.
The superintendent asked the board for approval to explore “potential opportunities of building teacherages on school property,”. He said, while not committing to building anything, he was simply seeking approval to explore potential future uses for land the school district already owns. The motion passed unanimously.
St. Johns asked the board for approval on an agreement with Therapeutic Health Services to provide mental health services at schools within the district. He claimed the agreement took few district resources while providing additional support for their students. The motion passed unanimously.
Because staff require board approval to sell items at auction valued over $5,000, West returned to the podium to seek board approval to auction off some the district’s older, expensive and outdated equipment. The motion passed unanimously.
The board moved to approve three school fund raising activities: a SLHS Spanish Club trip to Costa Rica, a SLHS travel club for a trip to Bisbee, and a SLHS Future Business Leaders of America senior shirt sale. The Spanish club also requested approval of a new list of chaperones for the out-of-country trip. Both motions passed unanimously.
The board moved to approve the district’s travel reimbursement rates. On Jan. 9, the State of Arizona increased the rate to 62.5¢ per mile in the State of Arizona Accounting Manual. The motion passed unanimously.
Since the board’s last meeting, F.C. Charlie Brown donated $800 to help cover the costs of meals for children who have outstanding lunch bills.
Trent and Teresa Keime and the Pickle Ball Friends donated $550 to the Show Low Junior High for the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program. Both donations were recognized and accepted by the school board on behalf of SLUSD.
The SLUSD board’s next meeting is scheduled for March 9. The meeting can be watched online on the “City of Show Low” YouTube channel.
