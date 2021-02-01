UPDATED 9:55 a.m.:
SHOW LOW — At approximately 7 a.m. Monday, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District posted via social media a “fire emergency” at the Show Low Unified School District office building.
No one was injured and no other school buildings or facilities were affected, said TMFMD officials but the public was advised to stay clear of the area while roadblocks were established.
"We were made aware of a heavy fire at the district office," said TMFMD Assistant Chief of Administration Randy Chevalier in a brief interview with the Independent Monday morning. "When crews arrived it was a one- alarm fire that became a two-alarm fire."
Chevalier said the crews "went defensive" by staying outside the structure because of danger caused by the heavy fire coming out of the roof.
They were eventually able to "re-engage" with some interior operations so that files and servers could be preserved.
Some of the early posts by TMFMD indicated that, although Old Linden Road had to be shut down for a time, school would be in session and operate at normal times on Monday.
At approximately 8:05 a.m., Old Linden Road was re-opened.
“Please be cautious of emergency personnel. Fire crews are working with school district personnel to preserve district files and servers. Fire and police will be on scene throughout the day," stated the update post by TMFMD.
School access
Although Old Linden Road was closed in front of the district office and auditorium, it is now accessible west of Eighth Avenue said officials.
All Show Low Junior High and High School traffic, including student drivers and parents dropping students off, was routed down Cougar Lane. (There were no en-route closures for Whipple Elementary School.)
"I've been on the phone with Show Low schools Superintendent Shad Housley all morning," said Chevalier. "The school has been very prompt at getting out the information and a press release will arrive soon."
"Old Linden Road is the main artery for staff, students and parents so it was important to get that information out quickly and the school administration did an excellent job of that," said Chevalier.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by a team that includes TMFMD Fire Marshall Brian Russell and J.D. Pepper. A Show Low Police Department detective will also be involved said Chevalier.
