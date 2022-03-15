Show Low Senior Center announces a fundraiser for White Mountain Meals on Wheels.

Pat Shaffery, formally of Pat’s Place restaurant, is working with their staff to serve a great Saint Patrick’s Day Menu for only $12.

Corned Beef, Cabbage, Carrots Potatoes Irish Soda Bread and more!

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Senior Center, Show Low City Hall, and the City Library.

Lunch served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and orders for take our as well.

Call 928-532-0656 for directions or information,

*All ages are welcome

