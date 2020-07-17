SHOW LOW — Registered voters in the City of Show Low are reminded of the primary election on August 4 for three council seats and the mayor’s seat. Voters may select up to three of six candidates for council member—including Jon Adams, Melody Bell, Ray Duran, Jack Latham, Dawn V. Wilson and incumbent council member Connie Kakavas. Voters may vote for one of two candidates running for the mayor’s seat -- Gene Kelley and John Leech, Jr.
Show Low voters may vote at either of two locations—city campus gym at 620 E. McNeil or Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District at 3561 E. Deuce of Clubs (beyond the airport across from the National Guard Armory). Or voters may request an early ballot be mailed to them by calling Navajo County at (800) 668-3867 no later than Friday, July 24. The city’s election is combined with federal, state and county elections and will appear at the end or near the end of the ballot.
All registered voters can vote in the election, whether they have designated a party preference or have declared themselves to be “independents” or “no party.” A voter who has a designated political party (Republican, Democrat or Libertarian) will receive that party’s ballot. Because Arizona is an Open Primary state, voters registered as “independents” or “no party” may select a Republican, Democrat or No Party ballot (which will show only the City Council race). The Open Primary option is available either by early ballot or at the polling place.
For voters with early ballots, the last suggested date to mail back a voted ballot is Monday, July 27, to ensure it is received by Navajo County by the August 4 deadline. Or voters may drop off a voted ballot at the Show Low Health Department at 550 N. 9th Place in the ballot drop box or at any ballot drop box location within Navajo County or at any polling place in Navajo County on election day. All polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
For more information, call the city clerk’s office at 928-532-4061 or 928-532-4060.
