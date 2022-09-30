According to two local veterinarians, parvovirus may, or may not, be making its way around the Mountain and into the bodies of our furry, four-legged friends.
Regardless, the White Mountain Independent recently contacted a Show Low veterinarian to find out what the public needs to know about parvo, how to treat it, and most importantly, how to prevent it.
A concerned pet owner reached out to the Independent last week inquiring whether any reporters have heard about the surge in parvovirus cases on the Mountain. In response, a reporter reached out to nearly every vets office in Pinetop-Lakeside and Show Low to see if this was true, only to find conflicting answers.
On one hand, Dr. Ole Alcumbrac from White Mountain Animal Hospital emailed the Independent and reported that WMAH has seen “a recent uptick in parvovirus. There are some very virulent strains that can prove troublesome.”
On the other, Dr. Lorakate Snyder from Alta Sierra Veterinary Hospital stated that her clinic hasn’t seen a case of parvo since late June or early July.
So, which is it? Depending on which city you live in, your dog may be at risk. Sometimes, it’s better to be safe than sorry, so Snyder saw fit to sit with the Independent and discuss the treatment and prevention of parvo.
The University of Glasgow’s School of Veterinary Medicine defines parvovirus as a “serious and highly contagious disease which has a high death rate in untreated dogs.”
The school’s Canine Parvovirus: Advice for Owners pamphlet (which can be found online for free) goes on to say that the illness effects the gastrointestinal tract and immune system of dogs and puppies and that there is “no effective treatment for canine parvovirus.”
This is accurate, however, there a plenty of supportive treatment options and one major preventative option that all dog owners should consider.
Snyder said, “If you suspect your dog has parvo, you need to contact your veterinarian as soon as humanly possible. Your dog’s best bet is to start treatment as soon as possible.”
Snyder warns that dog owners may be dealing with parvovirus if their dogs are experiencing a loss of appetite, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, and/or excessively foul smelling or bloody excrement.
After meeting with your dog’s veterinarian and confirming that they have parvo, the veterinarian will likely recommend either home care or hospitalized care.
“Home treatment will consist of a series of oral medications and subcutaneous fluids to try and control nausea and keep them hydrated,” says Snyder. Hospitalized care will consist of something similar but more aggressive and on a stricter timetable.
Snyder says that, in her experience, treatment has about a 50/50 success rate. She said, “Unfortunately, regardless of the severity of the disease or the type of care we decide to go with, it’s very hard to immediately tell whether or not your dog will recover.”
But there is one proven method for prevention that has proven effective, but it comes in the form of a scary, little word that has been a hot topic of discussion in the U.S. since December 2020.
Alcumbrac of WMAH stated, “If your dog does contract parvovirus, it is not necessarily the kiss of death. Preventative medicine is the best medicine, so let’s make sure your pets are current on vaccines.”
ASVH’s Snyder fervently agrees, saying, “Vaccines are essential. There’s no reason a dog should die from parvo.”
Parvovirus vaccines are not meant to kill the disease if your dog already has it, but it is best the preventative measure that has the highest success rate of all parvo treatment.
The website Dogs Naturally says that up to 28% of vaccinated puppies and up to 11% of vaccinated dogs may contract still parvo. This is mainly due to the dog’s natural immune system deficiencies or their age.
Still, vaccines are the way to go to ensure your furry, four-legged friends stay as happy and healthy as you want them to be.
Snyder mentioned that while a full physical is recommended, anyone who simply wants to get in front of parvovirus can get a single-dose vaccine and an accompanying booster for less than $50 at vet hospital Alta Sierra.
For the comfort and health of all dogs living in the White Mountains, that doesn’t seem bad at all.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.