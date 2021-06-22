SHOW LOW — New Show Low Regional Airport Manager Jacob Allen says Show Low is exactly where he wants to be.
Allen’s lifelong passion for flight began while he was still in high school.
Coming from a very large family, one uncle who has lived in Flagstaff for many years convinced his father and his other uncle to make a family purchase of an aircraft, a Cessna 150.
“I was really lucky,” Allen said.
“Not everyone has an uncle who’s a flight instructor willing to help me do everything I needed to do to start on this career path.”
Allen’s persistent uncle was also the reason Allen moved to Arizona. His uncle enticed him by offering to help him complete all the required hours to fly solo and Allen kept going from there.
Allen eventually purchased a Piper Cherokee 140, which he still has to this day.
“I’ve been working in the aviation industry here in Arizona for 10 years,” Allen said at his recent introduction to the Show Low City Council.
Hailing from Brighton, Illinois, Allen is a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.
Having earned his Bachelor of Arts in aviation management and flight, he went on to become a licensed commercial pilot, along with an instrument rating.
“I started my career in Flagstaff working for the airlines as a customer service and operations agents where we worked the ramp and did everything there was to do at the airport,” said Allen.
He then took a position at Sky Harbor in Phoenix as a customer service and operations manager with Southwest Airlines and worked for them for several years.
Then Sedona called his name, where he served as assistant manager of the Sedona Airport for three years.
Seeking to expand his horizons, he switched it up a bit by working with a Scottsdale airport-planning firm on airport master plans, not unlike what was recently approved by the Show Low City Council.
“I’m really excited to put down roots here in the city of Show Low,” said Allen.
“My goal was always to move to northern Arizona and when my friends called to tell me about the (Show Low Airport manager) job posting, I said to myself, ‘This is the job I’ve been gunning for my whole career!’ ”
“Everything is falling into place now and I am excited to get to get the word out about all this airport has to offer,” Allen said.
“There’s so much here that people don’t even know about, and it is my mission to change that. For example, I’d venture to guess that many are unaware of just how reasonable the flights are from here to Phoenix through Boutique Air.
“Tickets are as low as $59 for a one-way flight.”
Allen says he wants to boost airport prosperity by increasing the number of boardings, because by doing that, it has the potential to boost the bottom line by as much as 900%.
The Show Low Regional Airport is subsidized by the federal government’s Essential Air Service program. is currently $100,000 in revenue could actually be $1 million, which would be of huge benefit to the community.
The more airport is used, the more grant dollars and other funding opportunities become available and the more services the airport could potentially offer.
The Show Low Regional Airport offers easy access and is located at 3150 Airport Loop Road.
Ticketing information for Boutique Air can be found at boutiqueair.com.
