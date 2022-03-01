SNOWFLAKE — Drama is at a high pitch amid Snowflake High School this week, but so is music, responsibility and camaraderie and a host of other positive emotions.
The school’s Drama Department is all set to present “Beauty and the Beast” in six 7 p.m. performances Thursday through Saturday this week and three more next week at the high school auditorium. Admission is $6.
The all-student cast of 91, the producer, stage directors and behind-the-curtain contributors have been working and rehearsing in harmony since January on the musical, romance and fantasy tale that has been on Broadway, on film and in book form.
“We’re well over 100 kids getting to be a part of something,” said Camille Bjornn, who been active in SHS drama for several other works and now has stepped into the producer’s role for the first time. “Of course there’s development and progression, and one thing I love to see in the kids is this camaraderie they have with each other. They build bonds with some of the other kids that maybe have not fit in somewhere in the high school. They make friends. They bond and it’s great. They also learn respect and some responsibility. They have to come with lines memorized and ready to perform. They have to be here on time and stay late sometimes. It’s good for the kids.”
Previous SHS productions have included “Crazy for You,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “Oklahoma!” but this year Bjornn, directors Alethia Broderick and David Bowman and all involved agreed they wanted a story that they hoped would appeal to a younger audience.
“In the past few years we’ve been doing some more traditional, older-style musicals, which are fantastic. We just wanted to change it up a little bit, draw a younger crowd. ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is geared toward a younger crowd,” Bjornn said.
There are two casts comprising the play. Each cast will act in three performances.
Playing among the lead characters in the Beast cast are Emarie McAdams as Belle; Matthew Sellers as the Beast; Ray Bigler as Gaston; Claire Hiatt as Mrs. Potts and Edsel Ordoñez as Cogsworth. The Beauty cast includes Levi Uchytil as Gaston; Baylee Bowman as Belle; Andrew Kupfer as the Beast; Gideon Brimhall as Cogsworth and Hiatt repeats her Mrs. Potts role.
The audience will enjoy watching a high-energy play, said the senior Bigler, who’s acted in several other Snowflake High and Snowflake community theater plays, particularly as Lurch in “The Addams Family.”
“You can go up there and have lines memorized, but it’s really becoming that character and presenting that to the audience so that they understand the story better and they can feel the emotions you are conveying. Honestly, keeping the energy high because you don’t want to go see a show that’s low-energy. You want high energy,” Bigler said.
Hiatt, a sophomore, believes cast and crew all have gained a sense of confidence and pride in working in unison.
“As we’re putting in all this work for a pretty short amount of time — we only have eight weeks to put the show together — it’s such an amazing accomplishment to be able to perform in front of pretty much the whole town and have that self-satisfaction that we worked hard and that we killed it, made a great performance,” she said.
“Beauty and the Beast” entails a message deeper than a standard love story, said Sellers, who handles the Beast character.
“Beast is like this cursed prince. He is turned into a beast. He has to learn to overcome this anger,” Sellers said. “I think a part of why this play is so important is because it conveys the aspect that people learn to love one another despite our differences and looks. There’s something beneath the surface that you can find in anyone.”
And then there is the play’s music, featured in solos, duets and ensembles.
“It’s really important to stay in character, to stay confident and trust yourself because if you put in the work you’ll be fine,” said McAdams, who stars as Belle. “We all participate in choir or have had signing experience or are just good at singing in general. Everyone has had musical experience.”
Musical aspects are crucial in connecting the performers to the audience, said Hiatt.
“We have an amazing choir at the school as well. It’s been absolutely an amazing experience to be able to express the art of music through theater and to be able to connect to the audience and to the people around us,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.