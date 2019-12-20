Shumway Schoolhouse Comes Alive with, "It Feels Like Christmas, A Musical Revue"

SHUMWAY — The lights in the historic, one-room brick schoolhouse in Shumway are on again. The desks have been moved out, the facility carefully cleaned and heaters brought in to take the chill off the room. Lighting and sound equipment arranged, a set miraculously in place, and performers ready to join Saline in his own Christmas tradition and gift to the White Mountain Community, once again breathes life into the old building.
Chairs have been placed in rows, divided into two seating sections separated by an aisle for the anticipated, packed seating of the thirteenth annual Carson Saline Christmas production, “It Feels Like Christmas, A Musical Revue,” starring Carson Saline and Friends.
Each year friends – old and new — show up and enter Saline’s world as he works his magic to produce a Broadway quality show. This year his on stage friends include Grifyn Palmer, EmmaLee MacKay, Heather Clinger and Kathleen Palmer, whom he bills as “four brilliant and phenomenal performers.”
Each year people wonder what the next production will be. Some thought his post on social media might be a hint. In August he asked community members to send Christmas photos of their departed loved ones to use in the show. Many did and Saline says they will be used in the Memoriam portion but does not elaborate on that.
“This production does not have a story,” said Saline. “It does not have a plot – it’s about music; about holidays and a little like the Andy Williams’ Christmas Special.”
“It’s not about anything but Christmas,” he explained. “It is not just a concert or recital. We’ve worked to make it a production like Andy Williams and all the Christmas specials of decades past that people use to gather around the TV and watch.”
The show opened Wednesday, Dec. 18, in typical Saline-fashion, much-like Santa Claus coming down the chimney – meaning he used his magic to make this production another Christmas to remember in the old Shumway Schoolhouse.
Saline, who is working on his master’s degree in theater in Idaho literally navigated snow from the Canadian border to Taylor for this production. With this week also being finals week at school, he also managed to navigate that, plus complete two other productions. By Sunday he can say he completed three productions in three weeks.
“I am so moved by the people who have come out of the woodwork to help,” said Saline. “A friend from the Valley drove up; Whetten Light and Sound Equipment brought everything in and I did not have to worry about the lights and sound – they were here, and Amber Nichols — projections and props.
“The community has embraced it more so than in the years past,” continued Saline. “I am touched that the community cares that it has become important in their eyes.”
Though many came out Wednesday and Thursday this week, “It Feels Like Christmas, A Musical Revue,” has three more performances scheduled – Friday night at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The cost of the show is a big surprise – it is on a donation basis.
Saline said that before the opening of the Shumway production he was sitting in a chair for a haircut – looking like a Victorian professor – from his part in “Little Women” last week – and the stylist asked him, ‘Why do you do this?’”
“I could have said, love, but that’s a cop out,” said Saline. “This is my Christmas tradition. I do not have anyone and this is what I do for Christmas.”
If you attend one Saline production, you will likely put the third week of December on your calendar each year as one of your treasured Christmas traditions. The Shumway Schoolhouse is located at 2730 Old School House Rd., just off of Hwy. 77 in Shumway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.