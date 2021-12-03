SNOWFLAKE — The Silver Creek Senior Center in Snowflake suffered major damage over the Thanksgiving weekend when one of the water pipes in the ceiling broke.
“We believe one of the pipes to the swamp cooler froze,” said Faith Trembley, director of the center. “It split the copper tubing, and the ceiling in the kitchen and part of the dining room caved in.”
Daily meals at the center are shut down for now, although the center is still preparing meals for Meals on Wheels and Head Start, courtesy of Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church, which has opened its kitchen to the center for meal preparation.
“We do want to give special thanks to the church for coming along beside us and helping us out,” Trembley said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”
On average, about 25 people come to the center on a daily basis for their meals, she said — but there’s no telling, at this time, how long the dining area will be closed.
“We’ve already got Restore Pro in to clean it up and fix it,” Trembley said. “But we could be down up to two months. We don’t know right now what kind of electrical damage we have. It’s major.”
Trembley wants the public to know that the thrift store is still open, and the food bank is open.
“We definitely want people to still come in and visit the thrift store, as it supports us,” she said.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
