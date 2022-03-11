Thanks to a lot of people willing to help, the Silver Creek Senior Center, in Snowflake, is back in full swing.
The center suffered a disaster of sorts, late last year, when a water pipe in the ceiling burst. The damage was significant, causing a halt to serving meals to local seniors and much more. Now, the ceiling and kitchen appliances have been restored, allowing for congregate meals at the center.
Garry Weiss, president of the senior center's board of directors said, "We didn't lose any freezers, that would have been a killer if we lost all that product in there, but we weren't able to use the kitchen. Now everything has been cleaned and is back in use. The stove was damaged a little bit, but that is fixed."
The center was able to keep their contracts with the Meals on Wheels and Headstart programs, thanks to the use of the kitchen at Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church. The center relies on funds from NACOG (Northern Arizona Council of Governments) for these meals.
Faith Trembly, senior center director said, "However, because of the damage, the center was closed and unable to serve congregate meals, so NACOG did not fund us for that, it hurt us. We're just glad to have our senior citizens back for the meals now, we've really missed them. So far, the cost from the damage has exceeded $70,000. We are thankful the center is insured."
Trembly explained that they have a plan of action in the works to avoid a disaster like this in the future.
She said, "We are preparing a preventative maintenance plan and we need more training as to what needs to be done each spring, summer and for winter."
Weiss said, "We had people that knew what to do, but hands change. We need to have a preventive maintenance chart and checklist on all the things we need to do. There are things we need to do to service things and when to shut things down, so we're organized and it's in a book. It's just like what we do with our vehicles, like how often you change the oil or have a tune-up. Not just one person will be responsible to know what needs to be done. People come and go, people get sick and in our age group, people die. So, we don't want rely on just one person, I think that was part of the problem. We believe we've learned from that. We need to have several people on board of what's happening and have this in a book, easily assessed and evaluated in our board meetings. That's why we have those board meetings."
The old adage 'when it rains, it pours' rang true for the center.
Trembly said, "Our van tires were getting bad and one of our board members wanted us to at least get used tires. Another one of the board members contacted Snowflake Tire and Auto, to see what it would cost. Drake Hankins, owner of the shop, surprised us with brand new tires. We learned that its now against the law sell used tires, they can't do it anymore. We have had other people that have helped us out that way, too. Williams Brothers Auto Service just did an oil change on our van. The community has really stepped up to help us."
In a discussion about the Food Bank, Loretta Whitlow, assistant Food Bank manager expressed that they are having difficulty with getting things to supply the Food Bank.
She said, "We haven't been getting any meat from Walmart, however, last time we got a whole bunch of bacon. They don't have meat partially because they mark it down when they're pulling it from the shelves and people are buying it marked down. There's nothing left for us to have here. We're still able to give out canned meat, we do that when we have to. We do pick up goods from the Mavericks in Show Low and Lakeside and Eddie's Market, they give us sandwiches and things like that. We also get donations from the Probation Department and from Smithfield. Individuals bring us canned goods too, so we normally have plenty of canned goods. We still get some items from the LDS Snowflake Bishop storehouse."
Weiss added that if anyone is looking for a good volunteer opportunity, they should check with the center, because there's always a need in different areas like the thrift store, food bank or delivering for the Meal on Wheels program. He said, "It's a fun thing to do, to serve in the community."
To contact Silver Creek Senior Center call 928-536-2222. Business Hours are: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the
Thrift Store is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
