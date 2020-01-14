WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema secured $5.4 million in federal grants to support North Country HealthCare as they launch their new family residency program in northern Arizona.
“North Country HealthCare’s recent grant funding makes health care more affordable and accessible for families in northern Arizona,” said Sinema.
Sinema wrote in August to the Acting Administrator of the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration underscoring North Country HealthCare’s excellent work in providing preventative and primary health care to 50,000 Arizonans.
In her letter, Sinema expressed support for North Country HealthCare’s efforts to fund a community-based family medicine training program that provides Arizona patients with access to quality, integrated health care services. That same month, Sinema visited North Country HealthCare in Flagstaff to learn about challenges and opportunities facing providers and patients in northern Arizona.
In May, Sinema also wrote a letter of support for North Country HealthCare’s grant application to establish a new dental clinic that would serve the Show Low community and the surrounding areas.
North Country HealthCare serves 14 communities in northern Arizona and is the primary health care provider for many underserved patients.
