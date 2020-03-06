ST JOHNS — Since November 2018, defendant Tommy Siqueiro III has been facing numerous child sex crimes, including child prostitution. Last Friday, Siqueiro, his attorney from Mesa, Deputy Apache County Attorney Joseph Young, and victim representatives appeared for a second settlement conference to come to a final resolution the in case.
Young told the judge that the victims desperately wanted closure to this long ordeal — and that they hoped that an agreed-upon plea and sentencing could be finally completed that day. Court rules require a settlement judge to be a different judge than who may conduct the jury trial in a case, so Monica Stauffer, a visiting judge from Greenlee County presided.
Under the Canons of Judicial Ethics, any judge, visiting or not, is required to be “Patient, dignified and courteous.” When Judge Stauffer took the bench she appeared angry and uninformed, rather than appearing as a professional jurist.
Her first words, in response to a question from one of the attorneys, was “I don’t know what we’re doing.” After demanding an explanation from the parties for the 45-minute duration of the conference, she scornfully reminded them that the case was set for 10 o’clock, seemingly unaware that conferences take time.
In fact the last conference The Independent attended on a felony case in the same court took three hours. Siqueiro’s conference last Friday was the second one in his case in two weeks’ time; but that’s not unusual.
Seemingly astonished at the rebuke, defense counsel noted that Siqueiro wasn’t brought over from the jail until 10:15 (it was actually 10:10) and that it takes time to fully explain a plea agreement to a man agreeing to go to prison for 10 years. The attorney politely offered an apology anyway, which Stauffer didn’t even acknowledge. It is noteworthy that the defense was just handed the final plea agreement in court that morning.
“Why wasn’t this done ahead of time?” she demanded. The judge seemed unsure about what authority she had with regard to sentencing someone at a settlement conference. That may have accounted for her demeanor.
After sneering that “I’m only the settlement judge!” she went through the plea proceeding, and “accepted” Siqueiro’s guilty plea, heard mournful statements from the victim’s mother, Siqueiro, the lawyers, and then proceeded to sentence him.
But then there was a last-minute snag, which is also not unusual. Stauffer abruptly “unaccepted” Siqueiro’s plea, told everyone who made a statement they could come back and do it all over again, or get a transcript, then “vacated” anything she had just proclaimed as his sentence, like the 10 years in prison and 20-year term of sex offender probation.
To the apparent great disappointment of all involved, including the sobbing victim, the weeping defendant, and the astonished attorneys, Stauffer had kicked the whole mess down the road, back to Apache County Pro-tem Judge C. Allen Perkins to clean it all up on March 24. But not before she ordered the court file “sealed,” with no explanation. That means that the file is now hidden from the public, and can’t be reviewed without a court order.
The last-minute snag with the sentence seemed to be about whether Siqueiro’s 10-year prison term would be eligible for a 15 percent reduction in prison time known in Arizona as “community restitution.” The plea agreement cannot be reviewed to verify that, since Stauffer has hidden the file. Stauffer said that as “only the settlement judge,” she believed she could not impose any term of the sentence unless the parties were in complete agreement. Generally that’s what conferences are for — to resolve issues while everyone is there and can confer.
After the judge ruled and washed her hands of the whole thing, she asked if the lawyers had anything further. The attorneys began quietly conferring with each other in what could have been an attempt to resolve that last issue. After about one minute, Judge Stauffer declared that she didn’t hear any response to her question, so the court “is in recess.”
The next court date is March 24.
