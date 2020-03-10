SHOW LOW — The Show Low City Council could make a decision today about who will fill the vacancy left by the passing of councilman Rennie Crittenden on January 4.
In the Feb. 4 regular meeting, the council decided to solicit letters of interest and resumes of those wanting to fill the seat through December 2020. The deadline for submission was Feb. 28.
On Tuesday, March 10, the council will interview the following Show Low residents: Jon Adams, Brandt Clark, Ray Duran, Jack Latham, John Leech, Jr. and Dawn Wilson.
Five of these individuals have pulled packets and intend to run for a four-year city council seat in the August election.
Show Low councilor John Leech Jr. intends to run for the open mayoral seat but is also eligible to apply for the open council seat, according to Show Low City Clerk Tamara Reidhead.
City staff was asked to formulate candidate questions to assist the council in the selection process.
A final decision is on the agenda for March 17, however one of the six applicants may be appointed as early as Tuesday, according to Reidhead. The council has the option to “take action” the evening of March 10.
