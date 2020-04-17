SHOW LOW — The field of candidates running for three open Show Low city council seats has dwindled from 15 to a half dozen since candidate packets were pulled two months ago.
Mayor Daryl Seymore’s seat opened following his appointment to the District IV Navajo County Board of Supervisors to fulfill Steve Williams’ remaining term. Williams was appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals by Gov. Doug Ducey last November.
All three council seats and the mayor’s seat have four-year terms and will appear on the the August 4 primary election ballot. Additionally, councilors are non-partisan and serve at-large — that is, they represent all citizens, not a specific area or district of the city.
Two candidates remain in the running for the mayor’s seat — Gene Kelley and John Leech Jr. Both men currently sit on the council.
Gene Kelley has been a resident of Show Low for over 30 years. He was named Realtor of the Year in 2003 by the Arizona Association of Realtors and is still active in real estate.
He has held positions on the Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission and city council as a member, as vice mayor and as mayor from 2002-2006.
John Leech Jr. has been a resident of Show Low for 46 years and his current council term expires December 2022. He has served on the city council since 2010 and has worked in support of Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) during his tenure. He has also been a member of the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse for 36 years, served as chairman on the Planning & Zoning Commission and retired from Show Low Fire Department.
The final list of candidates for three open council seats are Show Low residents Jon Adams, Melody Bell, Ray Duran, incumbent Connie Kakavas, Jack Latham and Dawn V. Wilson.
All of the potential nominees are newcomers except Jack Latham and Connie Kakavas. Latham served on the council previously and Kakavas has been actively serving since 2012.
Any candidate who receives more than 50% of the vote at the Primary Election is considered elected.
“If the mayor’s seat or all three vacant council member seats are not filled at the Primary, a General Election will be held for the remaining seats,” explained Show Low City Clerk Tamra Reidhead in a press release last week. “Candidates are added to the General Election ballot based on the vote total they received at the Primary, but no more than two candidates per unfilled seat may be placed on the ballot.”
The Primary Election date is Aug. 4 and the General Election date is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
The Independent will continue to follow the ongoing election process.
