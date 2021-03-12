Ski season ends this weekend at Sunrise

GREER – It has been said that if you don’t like the weather in the White Mountains, wait five minutes and it will change. With four different weather forecasts predicting snow for March 12 and 13, Sunrise Park Resort is one place where they don’t want the forecast to change. In fact, they would be really happy if Sunday, March 14 could also end with snow since it will be the final day of the 2020-2021 ski season.
But, new snow or no snow, a fun weekend is in store for the final two days of the season.
Saturday, March 13 is Customer Appreciation Day from morning until late night. The first 50 people who purchase lift tickets at the ticket booth will get 20% off. Season pass holders will receive complimentary food and drink and all others will get 10% off of any food or drink purchased. Lady Krow and Greywolf will provide live music and there will be a scavenger hunt which makes for a fun day — but it doesn’t end there. There will be night skiing on Sunrise Mountain and the hours for the lifts will be extended from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Day lift tickets purchased will also include the night skiing and only a limited number of tickets for the evening will be available online and in person (www.sunrise.ski).
As soon as the sun goes down on Saturday, a fireworks show will light up the sky which will be visible from the base of Sunrise Mountain.
Though Saturday ends with a bang and a lift, the weekend is not over — there’s one more day to play for skiers and snowboarders. For those who want to properly say goodbye to the season, the final lift will leave the base of Sunrise Mountain at 4 p.m.
General Manager Roger Leslie “Although this year’s season was short, I am very proud of the Sunrise team. They have rallied together to combat many challenges this season, including COVID-19, a slow start to snowfall and significant melting this spring. We are disappointed to be closing early this year, but we will use this time to continue executing work on our resort development plan and preparing for the summer season.
And, the 2022 summer season will be ready.
It will feature the park’s zipline — Arizona’s longest and fastest, hiking, kayaking, along with the only lift-served mountain biking trails in the state, and of course, refuge from the heat with the cool mountain temperatures.
This year Sunrise Park Resort, owned by the White Mountain Apache Tribe, celebrated its 50th Anniversary. As a premier skiing resort, it has 65 runs across three peaks. Sunrise is only 220 miles and approximately four hours from both Phoenix, Ariz. and Albuquerque, N.M.
More information about the park resort can be found at www.sunrise.ski.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.