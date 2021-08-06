SHOW LOW — The final budget for the city of Show Low, fiscal year 2021-22, in the amount of $72,817,309 was adopted and approved at a City Council meeting in June following a public hearing.
The final budget was basically identical to the adopted tentative budget.
The city’s revenues from all funds and sources, combined, totaled $85,356,816. This is according to the report presented to the council and in the previous public hearings on the tentative and adopted budget.
Operating revenues in the amount of $38,831,742 came from local taxes that include utility fees, charges for services, intergovernmental revenues, state-shared revenues and a small part from “miscellaneous” and, finally, fines and forfeitures.
“We are slightly higher this year, but we’ve got a couple of bonds that are included in that budget and we also have some funds coming from the federal government which we anticipate totaling about $3.8 million,” said Show Low Administrative Services Director Justin Johnson. This amount includes carryover from prior years.
As of press time the latest budget is not on the cIty’s website, but typically other revenue comes from federal block grants, stimulus money and other sources.
Johnson said in comparing the budget to actual expenditures, actual expenditures were generally less than what was budgeted. The trend showed that staff did a good job under spending the budget.
Councilman Mike Allsop commented that though the budget seemed large for the size of the community, the council was both mindful and careful with citizens’ tax money and allocated funds in the best possible way.
To view the budget in its entirety, visit the city of Show Low website at showlowaz.gov when it’s posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.