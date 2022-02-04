SHOW LOW — Tuesday evening the Show Low City Council unanimously approved three spending projects to improve the city.
In the new business section of its regular meeting agenda Tuesday, the council approved $489,645.97 to construct the Frontier Park splash pad. The contract was awarded to Splash Zone LLC of Mesa. The pad is manufactured under the brand of Rain Deck.
The new splash pad is just one of many improvements coming to Frontier Park.
“The City’s fiscal year 2022 Capital Improvement Plan budget includes funding labeled ‘Frontier Inclusive Park Playground.’ This project includes multiple proposed improvements that include an inclusive playground, additional parking at Frontier Park, and a splash pad,” the city’s proposal stated on the agenda.
On Dec. 7, the council approved the purchase of the playground equipment, and approved the parking lot project and the playground installation at a Jan. 18 meeting.
The splash pad is the final element of the project.
“The proposed scope of the project is a 60-foot diameter splash pad with numerous water features including 64 surface sprayers in nine different configurations. There are also 11 above-ground features including a large dump bucket, a five-bucket water dump, spray arches, loops and mushrooms, and two rain blasters,” the proposal states.
In other business Tuesday, the City Council approved $107,968 to make necessary repairs on the foundation of the historic Reidhead House, located at 780 E. Deuce of Clubs in downtown Show Low.
The contract was awarded to A-PAC Pressure Grouting Inc.
The city knew the foundation of the historic building was needing repairs when it was purchased in 2021.
“The home was constructed in 1912 by Charles Reidhead. Until the city’s purchase of the property, the home has been occupied by descendants of the original builder. It is the city’s intention to renovate and restore the home and keep it as a local heritage center. Much of the construction is brick masonry and adobe. Over the past century, the foundation has settled causing significant cracking in the interior and exterior walls. This was a known condition prior to the City’s purchase of the home and was included in the price negotiations,” the proposal stated.
The estimated total cost of the Reidhead House project is just over $440,000, according to city documents.
The council approved an $11,728.80 change order to the Show Low city entry signage project Tuesday night as requests to complete the back of the sign was accidentally deleted from paperwork during the bidding process. The back of the six signs will ask visitors to “Come Back Soon,” as they are leaving the city.
The change order will bring the total project cost to $324,748.80.
“At its June 1, 2021, meeting, the City Council approved the award of contract for these signs to Fluoresco Services LLC in the amount of $313,020.00. After the award, it was discovered that the graphics for the back side of the signs were inadvertently omitted from the bid packet and the contractor did not include the costs for the back of the signs in their pricing. The cost to add the graphics to the backs of the signs is $1,954.80 per sign,” city documents state.
(3) comments
Half million dollars slated for a splash pad during a long running drought. All around waste of resources.
I sure have a different take on this long overdue addition to SL parks. The splash pad has long been a wanted addition to our community. When I am at the splash pad in Snowflake, I see Show Low parents (and grandparents) there with their kids enjoying what I believe is recirculated and treated water.
Long over due for the community. The children need to have a place run play get wet and cool off during the warmer months. The current aquatic center is very busy in summer and on occasion reaches capacity. Sorry for some in the community do not feel that way about having another thing for the children to do, probably do not have children.
