SHOW LOW — Tuesday evening the Show Low City Council focused heavily on water tanks.
With just four of the board’s seven members present and barely a quorum, the council approved the spending of $1.5 million for a new water tank in the Torreon area and up to $200,000 to pay for a company to inspect and repair the city’s other nine water tanks.
The contract for the new water tank went to Paso Robles Tank Inc. for its winning bid of $1,549,350.
Other bidders on the project included Southwest Tank and Steel at $1.696 million and Conco Concrete Specialties at $2.245 million.
Paso Robles Tank Inc., headquartered in Laguna Hills, California, has installed dozens of water storage tanks according to Bill Kopp, Show Low Public Works director.
The matter passed unanimously on a 4-0 vote with little discussion.
The city’s fiscal year 2022 Capital Improvement Plan budget includes funding for inspection and repair of water storage tanks. That work will be performed by Arizona Commercial Diving Services Inc. under a cooperative contract with the city of Glendale.
Tuesday the inspection and repair of Show Low’s nine aging water tanks was approved up to $200,000. Some of the tanks have been in place for 40 years and are still functioning properly but do need inspections and repairs.
“The scope of work will include cleaning the interior of the tank, then inspecting and detecting leaks. Any leaks encountered will be repaired. The work will be performed by commercial divers. The cost for each tank will depend on the amount of repairs required,” city paperwork states.
In other matters:
• The council approved funding for the installation of LED lighting for the BMX Track at Nikolaus Homestead Park. The lights are part of the city’s fiscal year 2022 Capital Improvement Plan budget.
The $109,555 contract was awarded to Wesco Distribution on a 4-0 approval vote.
The track’s new operators, the Bagge family, have successfully booked a large state-sanctioned race for this June. This race should attract over 1,200 riders, and the addition of the lighting will help attract more larger events.
• The council approved Ascent Aviation Group Inc. as the fuel supplier contractor for aviation fuels at Show Low Regional Airport. The matter passed unanimously 4-0.
“The Show Low Regional Airport typically contracts a fuel supplier for aviation fuels for resale for five-year periods, with the option for renewal for two additional two-year periods. Jet fuel (JET-A) and Avgas (100LL) are shipped in from Phoenix, the closest location. The city resells significantly more jet fuel than Avgas. Ascent Aviation Group is the airport’s current fuel supplier and has been serving the city of Show Low since 2003,” city paperwork states.
• The council approved the development of Woodside Recreational Vehicle Park (RV Park).
This project is proposed to be located within the White Mountain Vacation Village property boundary and is approximately 7.24 acres in size. The maximum proposed total unit count allowed in the proposal is 84 units. It passed the council 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.