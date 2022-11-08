A Show Low man accused of making terroristic threats to Sen. Wendy Rogers and the owners of The Trumped Store on July 4 in Show Low was indicted by a Navajo County grand jury last month.

Donald G. Brown, 48, was served with summons by a Navajo County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 13 at his residence on Victory Heights Road in Show Low. The single charge is a Class 3 felony and carries a maximum prison term of 8¾ years and five years of probation.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

