A Show Low man accused of making terroristic threats to Sen. Wendy Rogers and the owners of The Trumped Store on July 4 in Show Low was indicted by a Navajo County grand jury last month.
Donald G. Brown, 48, was served with summons by a Navajo County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 13 at his residence on Victory Heights Road in Show Low. The single charge is a Class 3 felony and carries a maximum prison term of 8¾ years and five years of probation.
The case started after the Fourth of July parade in Show Low. Steve Slaton, who owns the store with his wife, Karen, reviewed his emails shortly after the parade during a gathering of luminaries at the store. The parade featured Rogers and Eli Crane, a Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives from Congressional District 2.
The email informed that a couple was in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant armed with AR-15 rifles and would “put the barrell (sic) of the gun to Wendy Rogers (sic) face and pull the trigger and (blow) her (expletive) head off.”
The message also threatened to shoot up the Trumped Store and anyone in it. Rogers was safely removed from the store. Crane and his family had already left when the threat was discovered. Slaton high-tailed it to the Show Low Police Department.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety took over the investigation and DPS Media Relations Specialist Bart Graves wrote to the White Mountain Independent on Sept. 9 and stated, “I can confirm that our detectives arrested Mr. (Donald) Brown in Tucson regarding death threats to Sen. Wendy Rogers on July 4. He has been charged with making terroristic threats and booked into the Pima County jail.”
But the Pima County Attorney’s Office didn’t charge Brown, and from what is known thus far Navajo County has jurisdiction and seems to be the proper venue.
The Independent has obtained a redacted copy of the 100-page investigative report from DPS and it describes a bit of internet sleuthing to identify the sender of the email. It was sent from a Yahoo email account of a man and woman who are fictional, according to DPS. But through search warrants authorities identified an IP (internet protocol) address near Linden that was serviced by Frontier Communications. Brown’s mother is the reported account holder.
Through further investigation, DPS learned that a Gmail account apparently served as the “recovery account” of the Yahoo email. A recovery account helps users get back into the primary email account if the account holder gets locked out of the primary account through a technical glitch. This particular Gmail account bore the name Marina Aleximova, allegedly a young female Russian porn star, but the actual account holder was Donald G. Brown, according to DPS.
The report speculated that “Based on the investigation, the alias, Marina Aleximova, was used by Donald Brown, as an outlet for political rage and a tool for sexual gratification. Brown used the alias Marina Aleximova to lure and converse with men, which Brown perceived as taboo conduct within his religion,” the report stated.
By that time, DPS presented a sworn affidavit to a Pima County judge who signed a warrant for Brown’s arrest, a search of an apartment and Brown’s vehicle. DPS converged on an apartment believed to contain Brown at about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 in the 2400 block of South Mission Road in Tucson and waited there for Brown. A vehicle registered to Brown was in the parking lot. At 8:15 a.m. a man DPS identified as Brown exited the apartment and was promptly arrested. A search team then entered the apartment and seized a number of electronic devices and thumb drives.
In a supplement to the report, the trooper who transported Brown to jail in Tucson that morning wrote that Brown didn’t speak about the case, but “Most of the time Brown was with me, he appeared very nervous and scared as if a child that had scene (sic) a ghost.” Later, two DPS detectives interviewed Brown who reportedly confessed to them.
The Navajo County Attorney’s Office filed the grand jury indictment against Brown on Oct. 4. He appeared for his arraignment on Oct. 31 and presumably entered a plea of not guilty.
He is not listed as being in the Navajo County Jail and his release conditions and bond, if any, is not known. There is yet no lawyer listed as counsel for Brown and his next court date is Jan. 12. Brown is presumed by law to be innocent.
