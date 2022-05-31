SHOW LOW — Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District Public Information Officer Randy Chevalier published a Facebook post past press time on Thursday providing an update on the small-plane crash at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday in Show Low Meadow near Show Low Creek south of 18th Place to which Timber Mesa, Show Low Police and the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office responded. The post follows:
On scene, resources found the small plane heavily damaged and partially in the creek.
Two victims were found inside the plane, one succumbed to their injuries of the crash on scene.
The second passenger was extricated from the plane and emergency medical treatment provided while awaiting the response of a medical transport helicopter.
The patient’s condition deteriorated on scene requiring ground transport to Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center were they later succumbed to their injuries.
The pilot was 53-year-old male Anthony Joseph Greco of Maricopa (in Pinal County) and the passenger was 38-year-old male Derek Michael Deutscher of Phoenix.
Families of both the pilot and the passenger have been notified of the incident.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was notified immediately following the crash, they were expected to arrive Friday and will serve as the lead agency for the incident investigation.
A representative of the Federal Aviation Administration is also on site.
Further details of the incident will be available from the NTSB following the full investigation.
