SHOW LOW — About once a week, Mary K. Croft goes to Show Low Public Library with her guitar in hand and a song in her head.
She’s there to make a minor ruckus in the library, singing and playing in the facility’s impressive new recording studio, located in the Teentastic area of the building.
Open to the public for use at no charge, the recording studio was built as part of the 1,300 square-foot expansion completed to create a youth center within the library earlier this year.
“It’s been used probably a dozen times since we opened it in July,” said Lisa Lewis, library services manager.
That’s because most people don’t even know the recording studio exists, she admits.
Adding a recording studio to the library expansion was the brainchild of Lewis, who came up with the idea after touring Tom Green County Library in San Angelo, Texas, which had a recording studio area in the basement of the building.
The Show Low studio, which is roughly twelve-by-twelve feet in size, uses Logic Pro, a digital audio workstation and musical instrument digital interface (MIDI), on a Macintosh operating system.
“It’s beautiful,” Croft said. “All you need to do is walk in there and start playing. And bring somebody who knows how to use Apple computers.”
For her, that “somebody” is her 17-year-old grandson, Jude Heal, who is a senior at Show Low High School. He acts as her sound engineer, making adjustments as his grandmother plays and sings so the instrument isn’t drowning out her voice — or vice versa.
“Sometimes it’s a balancing issue,” Heal said. “I mess with the vocals and guitar audio to make sure one’s not too loud or the other’s not too quiet.”
The recording studio was created with funding the library received from a grant through the Rural Activation and Innovative Network (RAIN) Innovations in Development project supporting informal STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) in rural Arizona. That funding provided $8,556 to build the studio and buy equipment.
“When we were working on the expansion of the young adult area, we wanted it to be something that would attract youth to come,” Lewis said. “And we wanted to make it STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) related. All of those things are incorporated in the studio.”
But by no means is the use of the recording studio reserved for just youth, though. Some of the patrons who’ve used the room since it opened four months ago have been middle-aged and older musicians.
One user, Lewis said, is a woman in her 70s, a keyboardist, who uses the equipment to record music to send to her family members.
Available in the studio for use by musicians are an Alesis electronic drum set, an Alesis electronic keyboard and two Fender electric guitars, purchased through Majestic Music, whose owner, Jeff Barber, acted as an advisor on the room design and equipment to buy.
“We designed it for small bands,” Barber said, “or a project for work, some sort of podcast. It’s something that runs the gamut. Some musicians might want to bring in their own guitars, but if somebody shows up with no bass, there’s a bass already there.”
The studio also includes headsets and microphones, as well as an “angled walls” design that, in addition to sound panels on the walls, makes for better acoustics.
“I don’t think a lot of smaller communities have something like this available to them,” Barber said. “It’s a big feather in the cap of our community.”
The only prerequisite to using the studio, Lewis said, is that potential users have to be trained on the equipment to reserve studio time.
“Alan Espinal, our library assistant, is our recording studio guru,” she said.
“Alan worked under the same teacher in his media class that Jude is in now,” Croft added.
She saves her recordings to her YouTube channel, marykmusic, where interested readers can listen to recorded songs.
She credits her gifted grandson for the ability to post her recordings there.
“You make something and you’re proud of it,” Jude Heal said. “I think that’s what’s going on with her. She’s like, ‘This is incredible! You’re a genius!’”
Any White Mountain musicians who would like to use the recording studio can call Show Low Public Library at 928-532-4070 to set up an appointment for training on the equipment.
