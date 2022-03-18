The Show Low Historical Museum is the perfect place to start your journey into history.
“May you live in interesting times.” The quotation once thought to be a Chinese curse was actually attributed to Sir Austen Chamberlain. Who wrote it is of little importance, yet the phrase rings true today, causing us to question where we are in history and what would our ancestors think.
Need a dose of local history?
The Show Low Historical Society Museum is a perfect place to start.
Celebrating 27 years 1995-2022, the museum is home to 17 exhibits, one of which is a miniature railroad display.
I paid a visit to the facility at 561 E. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low. Finding it hard to believe that so many exhibits could be housed in the space.
Was I wrong!
Don’t let the front of the building deceive you. Comprised of two buildings, the west building being an old sporting goods store, and the east building the old Navajo County court and planning and zoning offices, complete with even a real a jail cell. There is over 6,000 square feet, room enough (for now) to tell the stories of our region and the hardships and joys, of the families who lived and settled here.
In my next few segments, with the help of Clair Thomas, the museum’s executive director, we will delve into the different settlers. Ranching being the main business, there are many connections that happened over time, all important to telling the story of this region and its people.
Through learning more about these families’ connections to one another through marriage, and partnerships, as well as where the ancestors of the original families are today, we hope to paint a detailed picture of what made this area what it is now. The families and their businesses, after all, were the engine that brought us here.
We also have a rich history of Native American families who existed in tandem with the ranchers. Their stories are etched in the land and need to be spoken of as their relations influenced the history of this region as much as the steel, horn, wood and saddles that tamed our mountains and helped make this place our home.
By revealing these snapshots of history, we gain a better sense of understanding for what we have faced and what we are capable of. After all, as a people we learn from past mistakes and triumphs. In the words of George Santayana, in his book about reason and common sense, he wrote, “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.”
With so much at stake today our history is more important than ever.
Thomas, the executive director, was eager to fill us in on the history not only of the building, but of the latest acquisitions. In speaking with her, and in light of all that our country and the world face today, I asked her if she would, with all of her knowledge of the museum and after having spoken with many of the families, shed some light on what she thinks they may have thought about where we are today.
My question was: If some voices from the past could come back and speak to us what would they say was the biggest challenge we face today and what would they warn us about?
The first thing Thomas said was very poignant — “greed.”
I would have to agree in respect to our lack of thankfulness for what we have today compared to what our ancestors had to endure. In our modern society, we have grown accustomed to always wanting more, and getting it, we often lose sight of how hard it was back then to obtain the simplest of things.
For instance, today if you need a crescent wrench in a specific size, you go to the hardware store or go online to order it. Back then if you didn’t have the correct size of tool, you had to make it. In the museum, room No. 11 is full of blacksmith materials. It’s humbling to realize that our pioneers not only possessed the knowledge to raise cattle but also how to blacksmith, make furniture, sew and do so many things to survive.
Thomas added a few anecdotes from the past that she felt hit the mark. She said that they were statements she heard from her mother and others while growing up.
“Get up, get going and work until the job is done.”
As Thomas said to me, “Sayings like these were common in our communities as they say it takes a village and indeed it did take a village approach for our ancestors to survive living and dying in the White Mountains of Arizona.”
So, as Thomas’ mother would say, “Get out in the fresh air and sunshine and let the wind blow your troubles away.”
And of course take some time to come out and see our local history.
