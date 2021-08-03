SHOW LOW — Rain or shine school will go on as scheduled.
Show Low High School Principal Ben Marchant released a video last week updating the community regarding recent flash flooding.
In the video Marchant called the damage a “little hiccup” and said the first day and orientation day will be Wednesday and Thursday.
According to Marchant, there was a little bit of flooding in each of the rooms on the west side and the entire gym was flooded and must be ripped out and redone.
The affected classrooms will have some plastic sheeting to seal off the wet parts as crews work to fix the water damage.
To watch the video visit loom.com/share/efff9e9da06b413ea6ec2f476de67717.
How many times has the gym floor flooded in the last five years? And not just from rain.
